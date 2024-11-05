New Royal Health Scare: Queen Camilla, 77, Withdraws From Engagements Due to Chest Infection as Husband King Charles, 75, Battles Cancer

Queen Camilla has pulled out of engagements due to a chest infection as her husband, King Charles, battles cancer. The 77-year-old royal is currently resting at home under a doctor's supervision, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The statement from the Palace said: "Her Majesty The Queen is currently unwell with a chest infection, for which her doctors have advised a short period of rest. "With great regret, Her Majesty has therefore had to withdraw from her engagements for this week, but she very much hopes to be recovered in time to attend this weekend’s Remembrance events as normal." Due to the Queen's illness, she will be missing the annual opening of the Field of Remembrance at Westminster Abbey on Thursday. The Duchess of Gloucester will represent her at the event.

The Queen will also be skipping a Buckingham Palace reception for Olympic and Paralympic athletes, which will be hosted by her husband King Charles. Palace officials are hoping that the Queen will be able to attend events this upcoming weekend, including the commemorative service at the Cenotaph in Whitehall on Sunday.

Back in February, King Charles was diagnosed with cancer after he underwent a “corrective procedure” for an enlarged prostate in January. The palace announced in a statement at the time: "During The King’s recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted. Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer. "His Majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties. Throughout this period, His Majesty will continue to undertake State business and official paperwork as usual."