Kathy Bates Lifts Lid on Horrific Junk Food Addiction Before Startling Weight Loss: 'It Was Burgers, Cokes and Pizza — But Then I Stopped'

Oscar-winner Kathy Bates has turned her back on the misery of being an over-weight binge eater and she's never been happier.

The acting icon has shed 100lbs after shunning sugary drinks, and giving fatty foods like burgers and pizzas the boot, RadarOnline can reveal.

She began to pile on the pounds when she was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2012.

Bates underwent a double mastectomy, which sparked lymphedema, a chronic condition that causes swelling due to a build-up of lymphatic fluid in the body.