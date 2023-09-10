Up in Smoke: 25 Female Celebrities Who Admitted to Smoking Weed — From Jennifer Aniston to Bella Thorne
Anna Faris
Anna Faris's smoking habit paid off when High Times magazine gave her a bong-shaped Stony award, and she responded, "Mine's up on the mantel. And occasionally, it gets used."
Barbara Streisand
Barbara Streisand has been open about her one-time use of weed in her interviews. In one discussion with Variety's Mark Malkin, she recalled the night she smoked onstage while doing the Forum concert decades ago.
"I talked about pot and I was working with [producer] Richard Perry, so that's why," she said. "I tried it once and I didn't like the way it made me feel. So, I never did it again."
Bella Thorne
Before falling in love with smoking weed, Bella Thorne did not approve of the use of it.
She told The Los Angeles Times in 2018 that she got upset whenever her boyfriend smoked weed when she was 16. After thinking it was something else, she soon tried it and begged his brother to give her weed to help her fall asleep.
Cameron Diaz
Cameron Diaz is not open about smoking weed, but she previously admitted that her schoolmate Snoop Dogg sold her weed during high school.
Charlize Theron
Charlize Theron spoke to E! News regarding her marijuana use, which ended years later.
"I was a wake-and-baker for most of my life," she said. "I really appreciate marijuana way more than alcohol or anything else."
She revealed that she became so bored with it that she soon dumped the activity and removed it from her life.
Drew Barrymore
Drew Barrymore can smoke alone or with her friends and costar.
The Drew Barrymore Show host shared that her mother, , sent her to a psychiatric institution due to her consumption of alcohol, marijuana and cocaine.
"There were no jokes there, and if such a situation arose, then they tied us up," she recalled. "I went to clubs and avoided school. I was completely out of control."
The actress has been spotted smoking in her public outing from time to time, although her usage is no longer problematic like before.
Ilana Glazer
Ilana Glazer does not keep her side as a stoner a secret, and she opened up about it in her The Planet Is Burning comedy special.
Jane Fonda
Jane Fonda's ideas about smoking weed changed over the past few years. She said in an interview that she faced problems with focus and that she never became an avid consumer.
"I've never been able to work: either act, or write, or read, or go to the movies," she told Forbes. "I've never been able to really do anything that I wanted to focus on if I was stoned."
Fonda soon learned about its scientific approaches and supported its use of it.
Jennifer Aniston
Jennifer Aniston showed her expertise with weed in her interview with Howard Stern. The host called one of the producers, who agreed to try consuming marijuana for the first in his life, shocking the actress as she found it unbelievable that he had not tried it in his entire life.
She gave him advice, saying, "It's either going to be the worst day of your life or the best day of your life. Don't worry, you'll live."
Jennifer Lawrence
Jennifer Lawrence confessed to the wild experiences she had with smoking weed.
She told The Howard Stern Show that she enjoyed it at Ellen DeGeneres' birthday party and shared a similar statement to Adam Sandler about "outsmoking" Woody Harrelson.
Jhené Aiko
Jhené Aiko shared a long list of reasons why she uses weed in her life during her interview with BuzzFeed, including its capacity to unlock creativity, soothe pains, serve as a replacement for coffee and help one find their "own limits."
Kate Hudson
In a 2015 episode of Watch What Happens Live, Kate Hudson said she "probably" smoked weed at one point with costar Matthew McConaughey while filming How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days. She also admitted to doing the same with her parents, Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn, while playing The Ellen DeGeneres Show's Truth or Shot with her brother Oliver Hudson.
Hudson scored more spotlight when she made a statement about having a better world if more people smoked marijuana in her interview with Live Magazine.
"I've never been a major smoker, but I think America's view on weed is ridiculous. I mean - are you kidding me?" she said. "I'm not talking about being stoned all day, though. I think if it's not used properly, it can hamper your creativity and close you up inside."
Kathy Bates
Kathy Bates told Stephen Colbert that pot is "much better now," though she also warned everyone why smoking with a stranger is no fun.
"I don't even remember what happened. It was just insane. I had to get talked down by one of the other people at the table," she recalled the horrible experience. "She had to hold my hand and say, 'It's OK. You're going to be alright. Really, honey, you'll be fine. Just breath.'"
Kirsten Dunst
Kirsten Dunst is used to smoking pot but knows that TV and movie sets use fake ones.
However, she revealed she was tricked into smoking real weed on Woodstock set and started feeling like losing her mind that she thought of going to the hospital.
"[The director] goes back, he looks at everything that I smoked to make sure everything is okay, and came back and said, 'You smoked a full blunt on one of the takes,'" she said.
Dunst soon found out that the team threw in real marijuana "for fun."
Kristen Stewart
Kristen Stewart revealed to Vanity Fair that she used to smoke when she was 18. She also took her habit with her while working on the set of Twilight, taking a big risk!
Lady Gaga
Lady Gaga said she smokes weed for several reasons, including anxiety and "a need" during writing sessions. She even shocked Beyoncé when she smoked in front of the All I Want for Christmas Is You hitmaker, but the singer still opted to use it because of its benefits.
"I smoke a lot of pot when I write music," she told 60 Minutes. "So I'm not gonna, like, sugar coat it for 60 Minutes that, you know, I'm some, like, sober human being 'cause I'm not."
Megan Fox
Machine Gun Kelly's muse Megan Fox openly revealed a decade ago that she smokes weed.
"People look at it like it's this crazy, hippy, f------up thing to do. And it's not!" she told GQ. "I hope they legalize it and when they do I'll be the first f------ person in line to buy my pack of joints."
Melissa Etheridge
Like many other celebrities, Melissa Etheridge experienced the medical benefits of consuming marijuana, especially when she was recovering from the cancer treatments that she received following her breast cancer diagnosis.
"My stress level and all the things I felt contributed to my cancer 12 years ago, I absolutely treat them every day by smoking cannabis and keeping a balance in my life," she told Billboard.
Miley Cyrus
Miley Cyrus spent a lot of time smoking weed before going sober.
The singer notably showed the effects of consuming weed during her shows, like her excessive twerking and hyper personality. Although she had already quit, she revealed on Jimmy Kimmel Live that weed was "the most magical, amazing thing."
She also disclosed during her 2020 appearance on the Joe Rogan Experience that she started smoking a lot of weed when she had a hard time having a work-life balance.
Natalie Portman
Natalie Portman made her college days a little exciting as she tried smoking weed when she was in college. However, she did not carry the same habit when she grew older.
"I'm too old. I wish I was that cool, but I'm like an old lady now," she told Entertainment Weekly. "I'm in bed by 10 p.m. I can't do that anymore."
Paris Hilton
Controversy-stricken media personality Paris Hilton smoked weed regularly in the past.
Perez Hilton's memoir TMI: My Life in Scandal disclosed that Paris was a wake-and-baker for using weed from morning until evening.
Rihanna
Rihanna has a long list of public outings where she was spotted smoking weed, but she needed to change her lifestyle when she became pregnant.
"I was bracing myself for something insane because I knew I wouldn't have my usual coping mechanism: I can't just go and smoke a joint right now," she told Vogue.
Sarah Silverman
Aside from being Seth Rogen's first celebrity "smokemate," Sarah Silverman revealed on an episode of Conan that she also got high with her parents. She also spread that she is a stoner during her public appearances and even gave Giuliana Rancic a peek at her weed vape pen in 2014.
Tove Lo
admitted smoking weed in an Instagram video she posted while recording her 2016 song, Influence.
"This is how we would smoke weed if we was in the jungle…and I would be the king of apple bong-makers," she said.
The next year, she told Rolling Stone she likes to smoke joints instead of drinking alcohol as the plant reportedly helps her with her songwriting and eases her anxiety.
Zoë Kravitz
had the perfect routine while quarantining when the COVID-19 pandemic started. She revealed in an interview that she spent time smoking weed while isolating on top of enjoying baths, consuming wines, listening to music, watching films and cooking.