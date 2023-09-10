Up in Smoke: 25 Female Celebrities Who Admitted to Smoking Weed — From Jennifer Aniston to Bella Thorne

Barbara Streisand has been open about her one-time use of weed in her interviews. In one discussion with Variety's Mark Malkin, she recalled the night she smoked onstage while doing the Forum concert decades ago.

"I talked about pot and I was working with [producer] Richard Perry, so that's why," she said. "I tried it once and I didn't like the way it made me feel. So, I never did it again."