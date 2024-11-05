Presley Dynasty Pain: Priscilla 'Blindsided' and 'Devastated' Over Horrific Family Secrets Exposed By Lisa Marie Presley’s Posthumous Memoir

Priscilla Presley is "blindsided" and "devastated" at many of the secrets laid bare in a blockbuster posthumous memoir by her troubled daughter Lisa Marie.

A source tells RadarOnline she was not expecting it to touch on some of the raw and personal subjects it did.

Although the pair were in a "good place" at the time of Lisa Marie's passing, that wasn't always the case.

Lisa Marie writes that shortly after Elvis died she realized "life as she knew it was completely over," and that she was now "stuck with her," meaning Priscilla, 79.