More Pain For Prince's Family: Tragic 'Purple Rain' Rocker's Singer Sister Tyka Nelson Dead Aged 64 – Months After Missing Farewell Concert

A Facebook post from her cousin Charles "Chaz" Smith wrote: "Our family is very saddened to share the news of my cousin Tyka Evene Nelson who passed away this morning."

The Minneapolis singer released four albums between 1988 and 2011 and was supposed to have her retirement and farewell concert in June but pulled out through illness.

The show, which took place on June 7 - what would have been Prince’s 66th birthday, ended up going ahead without her.