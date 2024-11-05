One Direction 'To Reform For Liam Payne's Funeral' As Family Prepares to Welcome Home Tragic Singer's Body
The surviving members of global boyband One Direction will be reunited in grief when they get together for the first time since they split at Liam Payne's funeral.
And the lads could potentially sing a moving tribute at their service in the style of Elton John's moving Candle in the Wind tribute at the funeral of Princess Diana, RadarOnline can disclose.
But they are yet to send word of a musical farewell to their close pal and may opt to pay their respects alongside other members of the congregation.
However, showbiz insiders have mooted a possible short reunion tour with Zayn Malik, Harry Styles, Niall Horan and Louis Tomlinson in the wake of Liam's shock death last month.
There have been whispers of the band potentially coming back together as Zayn appeared to have been cryptically posting with 1D songs in the background, which fans alluded to a potential reunion being on the cards.
One told us: "It is such sad news and it has shocked the world. Aside from that, I do think that the members will do something to celebrate his life and pay tribute to him.
"I can't see a full-scale tour, but I could see something along the lines of a show, a new track/ song and even something for his so, Bear. I feel that they will want to do something. It could also be one those things of a like a final performance/ time for them to do something together...something special."
The 1D member, 31, tragically fell from the third floor of a balcony of a hotel in Argentina on October 16. The star's death comes nine years after the group disbanded.
The group first met on UK talent show The X-Factor in 2010 when music mogul Simon Cowell and singer Nicole Scherzinger placed them together.
Liam's funeral is likely to take place next week.
It will take a couple of days for Payne's body to reach the United Kingdom, and his final service will likely be held the coming week in St. Paul's Cathedral in his home city of Wolverhampton.
However, the grieving family of the late singer has not released any statement regarding his funeral service yet.
Cops are still probing his demise.
But investigators found out that Payne had consumed drugs, and multiple substances were found in his body, including "pink crystal and cocaine".
Also, the hotel staff is being investigated over the suspicion of providing Payne with drugs even when the staff was strictly ordered not to give anything to him.
Moreover, following the news of Payne's demise, people from all walks of life started paying him tribute, and his bandmates released a joint statement that read: "We're completely devastated by the news of Liam's passing. In time, and when everyone is able to, there will be more to say. But for now, we will take some time to grieve and process the loss of our brother, who we loved dearly."
"The memories we shared with him will be treasured forever. Our thoughts are with his family, friends, and fans. We will miss him terribly. We love you, Liam," it concluded.
