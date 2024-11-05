One Direction 'To Reform For Liam Payne's Funeral' As Family Prepares to Welcome Home Tragic Singer's Body

The surviving members of global boyband One Direction will be reunited in grief when they get together for the first time since they split at Liam Payne's funeral.

And the lads could potentially sing a moving tribute at their service in the style of Elton John's moving Candle in the Wind tribute at the funeral of Princess Diana, RadarOnline can disclose.

But they are yet to send word of a musical farewell to their close pal and may opt to pay their respects alongside other members of the congregation.