Tortured 'Today' Host Carson Daly Taking Two Ice Baths a DAY To Freeze Out Crippling Anxiety

Today’s Carson Daly admitted he hit rock bottom last year in his decades-long battle with anxiety – but now the TV host says he's doing swimmingly because he dunks himself in a tub of frigid water every single day.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the former Total Request Live emcee recalled about his torment: "Physically and mentally, I was a wreck, and I thought, 'Next year I want to get better."

However, the 51-year-old father of four warmed up to self-improvement in a very cool way.