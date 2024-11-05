Tortured 'Today' Host Carson Daly Taking Two Ice Baths a DAY To Freeze Out Crippling Anxiety
Today’s Carson Daly admitted he hit rock bottom last year in his decades-long battle with anxiety – but now the TV host says he's doing swimmingly because he dunks himself in a tub of frigid water every single day.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the former Total Request Live emcee recalled about his torment: "Physically and mentally, I was a wreck, and I thought, 'Next year I want to get better."
However, the 51-year-old father of four warmed up to self-improvement in a very cool way.
"I have a home cold plunge – 40 degrees. Literally two minutes every day!" Carson explained. "It's really hard to do, and it turns out doing hard things is good for you."
Psychologist Dr Gilda Carle, who hasn't treated Daly, added: "He's found a way to boost his mental health when he hit a low point, and it sounds as if cold plunging has worked for him. It raises the endorphins and dopamine in your brain, and puts you in a better mood."
One Today insider described Daly as "one of the nicest and sweetest people anyone could meet" but called his personal struggles "the worst-kept secret within NBC."
The mole added: "His weight fluctuations were a telltale sign that something was wrong – a visible marker of the inner turmoil he was facing.
The tipster also said: "Management even took action by cutting back on his workload and reassigning some of his responsibilities to others – all in an effort to help him focus on his mental and physical health!"
