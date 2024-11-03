'List of Stars' Lined Up to Sing at Liam Payne's Funeral – as Tragic Star's Body Set to Be Brought Home to Family Within 48 Hours
Liam Payne's upcoming funeral has a number of A-list artists lined up to pay tribute to the late One Direction star following his tragic death.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the singer's body is scheduled to be flown back to the U.K. once Argentinian authorities finish their investigation into his fatal fall from a hotel balcony.
A source told RadarOnline.com: "Liam's funeral is going to be packed with A-listers as he was so well-loved in the showbiz community, and so many of them are so sad about his tragic death.
"His family want to keep his farewell low-key and respectful, as it's what Liam would have wanted as he was so down to earth.
"But there are going to be a series of song tributes from some very big acts as he loved singing and making music until the end."
Liam's body arrived at the British cemetery near Buenos Aires two days after the incident while investigations into his death were ongoing.
Now, his body is expected to be flown back to the U.K. later this week once all necessary paperwork is completed.
An autopsy performed on Liam revealed that he had sustained twenty-five injuries in the fatal fall.
Liam's father was told his son's body could be repatriated within a few days, but the investigation extended for two weeks.
The former One Direction singer tragically died after falling from the third floor of his hotel in Buenos Aires last month.
Witnesses said the fall happened around 5 pm local time, shortly after Liam was spotted "acting erratic" in the hotel lobby — smashing his laptop and getting carried back to his room.
Police had previously been called to the hotel due to an "aggressive man who may have been under the effects of drugs and alcohol".
City ambulance spokesperson Alberto Crescenti told the media: "The injuries (Liam) had suffered as a result of the fall proved to be fatal. There was no possibility of resurrecting him."
Recent reports state that Argentinian authorities raided the hotel where Liam stayed, looking for information on suspected drug dealing among the staff.
Prosecutors believe Liam was in a "state of semi or total unconsciousness" due to substance use at the time of the incident.
Tributes poured in from around the world for Liam, with plans for his funeral to be held at St Paul's Cathedral in Wolverhampton upon his return to the U.K.
