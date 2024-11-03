Coldplay Curse: Watch Horrifying Moment Band’s Frontman Chris Martin Plunges Through Stage Trapdoor at Huge Stadium Gig — After Bassist Stricken With Illness

Martin's fall isn't the first time Coldplay was met with complications on their "Music of the Spheres" world tour.

In an Instagram post that went up after the gig at Marvel Stadium, the band announced their bassist, Guy Berryman, was going to have to sit out the gig.

They told fans: "Tonight was the first time in our band's history that we've played a show without all four members onstage. Guy was taken ill unexpectedly just before the show. Thank you for carrying us through it."

During the show, Martin and the rest of the band told the crowd: "I have to say, thank you so much for coming to our show today. It's a shame, but we waited until the last minute to tell you that our beautiful bass player, Guy, is very, very sick. And will not be (playing) for the first time.

"I'm sorry for you guys down here who are waiting to see Guy. He's not going to be able to play today. We'll have a slightly different show and we'll do our best to make it amazing, and I know that it will be amazing because we're in Melbourne with all of you beautiful people."

