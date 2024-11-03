Coldplay Curse: Watch Horrifying Moment Band’s Frontman Chris Martin Plunges Through Stage Trapdoor at Huge Stadium Gig — After Bassist Stricken With Illness
Coldplay frontman Chris Martin left his fans in shock and horror as he unexpectedly fell through a trapdoor during a recent show.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the singer was interacting with the audience, reading signs, and walking backward when he stumbled through the hole in the stage in Melbourne, Australia.
As captured in footage shared on social media, concertgoers gasped as Martin stumbled through a hole, leading to his sudden fall in front of the packed audience.
Despite the unexpected mishap, Martin reassured fans he was safe and revealed: "That's not planned."
He turned and said, "Thank you for catching me", to a production hand under the stage and resumed the show without further interruption.
Video footage of the accident went viral on social media, showing the singer, in his customary blue T-shirt, plunging from view before awkwardly getting back on his feet.
He's the latest in a growing list of singers to have fallen during recent shows.
Olivia Rodrigo had a similar tumble due to a trap door during her show in Melbourne earlier this year during her "GUTS" world tour.
The close call took place as Coldplay paid tribute to Australian cricket legend Shane Warne for the second time during their global tour.
Martin and Warne shared a special friendship, bonded by their mutual love for sports and music. Warne, who often attended Coldplay concerts, was publicly acknowledged by Martin as a warm and supportive friend.
In memory of Warne, who passed away in 2022, Martin, accompanied by his children Brooke and Jackson in the audience, dedicated the song Sparks to the beloved legspinner during the sold-out event.
Warne, known for his stellar cricket career, having played 145 Test matches and 194 ODIs for Australia from 1992 to 2007, left a lasting legacy in the sport.
During the concert, Martin displayed a Melbourne Stars jersey bearing Warne's iconic No.23, symbolizing a heartfelt tribute to the cricket legend.
Martin's fall isn't the first time Coldplay was met with complications on their "Music of the Spheres" world tour.
In an Instagram post that went up after the gig at Marvel Stadium, the band announced their bassist, Guy Berryman, was going to have to sit out the gig.
They told fans: "Tonight was the first time in our band's history that we've played a show without all four members onstage. Guy was taken ill unexpectedly just before the show. Thank you for carrying us through it."
During the show, Martin and the rest of the band told the crowd: "I have to say, thank you so much for coming to our show today. It's a shame, but we waited until the last minute to tell you that our beautiful bass player, Guy, is very, very sick. And will not be (playing) for the first time.
"I'm sorry for you guys down here who are waiting to see Guy. He's not going to be able to play today. We'll have a slightly different show and we'll do our best to make it amazing, and I know that it will be amazing because we're in Melbourne with all of you beautiful people."
