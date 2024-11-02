'L.A. Law' and 'Showgirls' Actor Alan Rachins, 82, Died in His Sleep Due to Heart Failure

RadarOnline.com can reveal he died in his sleep from heart failure early Saturday morning. The actor's death was confirmed by his wife, Joanna Frank.

Renowned actor Alan Rachins, best known for his roles in several popular '90s TV shows , has passed away at the age of 82.

He received both a Golden Globe and an Emmy nomination for his performance on the program. He also acted alongside his wife, Joanna, playing an estranged couple constantly at odds.

Rachins became a household name for his role in L.A. Law, where he appeared in 171 episodes across its eight-season run.

The Emmy nominee graduated from Brookline High School and spent two years at the Wharton School at Penn before moving to New York to become an actor. He studied alongside acting coach Warren Robertson and The Right Stuff actress Kim Stanley before he made his Broadway debut in 1967 in After the Rain.

Rachins starred in several beloved TV shows over the years.

Frank's late younger brother, the legendary TV writer-producer Steven Bochco, had his brother-in-law in mind for the part of Douglas Brackman Jr. when he was putting together the cast of the popular law show L.A. Law, co-created by novelist Terry Louise Fisher.

Rachins recalled in a 1990 interview: "In the pilot episode, there was nothing of the more flamboyant or bizarre side of Douglas; he was going to be the hard-line office manager, the penny pincher.

"It was kind of limited, and I didn't know where it was going. But quickly, it developed a lot more color and flamboyance."

By the time the show ended, the TV show earned four Emmys for "Best Drama Series".

The beloved actor also starred in several other shows such as General Hospital, Grey's Anatomy, The Spectacular Spider-Man, Happy Endings, The Crazy Ones, Young Sheldon and Rugrats.