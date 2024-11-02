'L.A. Law' and 'Showgirls' Actor Alan Rachins, 82, Died in His Sleep Due to Heart Failure
Renowned actor Alan Rachins, best known for his roles in several popular '90s TV shows, has passed away at the age of 82.
RadarOnline.com can reveal he died in his sleep from heart failure early Saturday morning. The actor's death was confirmed by his wife, Joanna Frank.
The Emmy nominee graduated from Brookline High School and spent two years at the Wharton School at Penn before moving to New York to become an actor. He studied alongside acting coach Warren Robertson and The Right Stuff actress Kim Stanley before he made his Broadway debut in 1967 in After the Rain.
Rachins became a household name for his role in L.A. Law, where he appeared in 171 episodes across its eight-season run.
He received both a Golden Globe and an Emmy nomination for his performance on the program. He also acted alongside his wife, Joanna, playing an estranged couple constantly at odds.
Frank's late younger brother, the legendary TV writer-producer Steven Bochco, had his brother-in-law in mind for the part of Douglas Brackman Jr. when he was putting together the cast of the popular law show L.A. Law, co-created by novelist Terry Louise Fisher.
Rachins recalled in a 1990 interview: "In the pilot episode, there was nothing of the more flamboyant or bizarre side of Douglas; he was going to be the hard-line office manager, the penny pincher.
"It was kind of limited, and I didn't know where it was going. But quickly, it developed a lot more color and flamboyance."
By the time the show ended, the TV show earned four Emmys for "Best Drama Series".
The beloved actor also starred in several other shows such as General Hospital, Grey's Anatomy, The Spectacular Spider-Man, Happy Endings, The Crazy Ones, Young Sheldon and Rugrats.
Aside from acting, Rachins had a prominent career as a writer, being credited for episodes of Hill Street Blues, Hart to Hart and The Fall Guy. He also directed a 1980 episode of the CBS procedural Paris, starring James Earl Jones.
Rachins went on to launch "Allofit Productions", a company aimed at adapting books and original screenplays into feature and television projects.
The TV star married Frank in 1978 after they met in an acting class.
Rachins is survived by his wife and their son, Robert.
