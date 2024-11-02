New Twist in Dave Grohl Lovechild Scandal: Cheating Foo Fighters Rocker Calls Off Heavyweight Divorce Lawyer as He's 'Hoping to Work Things Out' With Wife

Grohl confirmed the birth of his newest daughter this past September.

The rocker took to Instagram and told his 1.4 million followers: "I've recently become the father of a new baby daughter, born outside of my marriage. I plan to be a loving and supportive parent to her.

"I love my wife and my children, and I am doing everything I can to regain their trust and earn their forgiveness. We're grateful for your consideration toward all the children involved, as we move forward together."

He did not share any information about the mother of his fourth child in the post.

Grohl also shares daughters Violet, 18, Harper, 15, and Ophelia, 10, with Blum.