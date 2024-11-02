New Twist in Dave Grohl Lovechild Scandal: Cheating Foo Fighters Rocker Calls Off Heavyweight Divorce Lawyer as He's 'Hoping to Work Things Out' With Wife
Dave Grohl has called off his divorce lawyer to patch things up with his wife, Jordyn Blum, weeks after he admitted to having a secret lovechild.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the Foo Fighters frontman, 55, wants to "prioritize" his family after news about his affair went public.
A source told an outlet: "He's no longer working with a divorce attorney and instead hoping to work things out with his wife.
"He knows he messed up. It's one of those situations where you don't realize what you have until you're about to lose it. He doesn't want to lose his family."
Grohl confirmed the birth of his newest daughter this past September.
The rocker took to Instagram and told his 1.4 million followers: "I've recently become the father of a new baby daughter, born outside of my marriage. I plan to be a loving and supportive parent to her.
"I love my wife and my children, and I am doing everything I can to regain their trust and earn their forgiveness. We're grateful for your consideration toward all the children involved, as we move forward together."
He did not share any information about the mother of his fourth child in the post.
Grohl also shares daughters Violet, 18, Harper, 15, and Ophelia, 10, with Blum.
DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.
Blum reportedly "turned a blind eye" to her husband's behavior throughout their marriage, but insiders claimed she could speak out in the wake of the latest bombshells.
A source said: "Now he has humiliated her in front of the world with his baby bombshell, she can no longer hide behind the facade of a perfect marriage."
Grohl previously revealed he had also cheated on his first wife, Jennifer Leigh Youngblood. The two married in 1994 but had separated by 1996 and divorced the following year.
The former Nirvana drummer turned Foo Fighters frontman reportedly argued with Blum over her "flirty" relationship with her married tennis coach, Christopher Crabb, in what insiders claimed was an attempt to detract from his own infidelity.
An insider told the Daily Mail: "Dave Grohl has been jealous for ages about Jordyn's hot tennis coach.
"They've had arguments about him, and Dave thinks they've flirted. Jordyn has told him he's crazy to even think that. But Dave has persisted."
Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.