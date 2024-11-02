Queen Elizabeth to Make Movie Cameo From Beyond Grave: Late Monarch to Pop Up for VERY Emotional Moment in Upcoming Hollywood Blockbuster
Queen Elizabeth will have a small cameo in the upcoming feature film Paddington in Peru two years after her death.
RadarOnline.com can reveal a photo of the beloved fictional bear and the late monarch enjoying their tea will appear in one of the film's scenes.
The heartwarming moment in the film required approval from Buckingham Palace and was met with enthusiasm by the royal household.
Film producer Rosie Alison told an outlet: "The royal family were actually very happy for it to happen.
"But we don't like to make a big deal of it, because Paddington's obviously a very modest fellow."
The image was taken from the surprise video unveiled during the "Platinum Party at the Palace" tribute concert outside Buckingham Palace in June 2022.
Queen Elizabeth was filmed at Windsor Castle and showed the marmalade-loving bear having a clumsy tea party with Her Majesty.
In the video, Paddington drank all the tea from the Queen's teapot, fell on an eclair and covered a footman with cream. Eventually, the bear offers the royal a marmalade sandwich, only for the Queen to reveal she kept the same kind of sandwich in her handbag.
Both the fictional Queen Elizabeth from The Crown, Olivia Colman, and the real late monarch will be featured in the much-anticipated family film.
The new installment takes Paddington back to his homeland, Peru, where he reunites with familiar faces and encounters Antonio Banderas.
Notably, the production team went to great lengths to bring authenticity to the film by creating an actual passport for Paddington, humorously listing his nationality as a U.K. citizen with the official observation simply stating: Bear.
Paddington in Peru's production was not without its challenges, including the departure of various key cast members and the need to secure a first-time director.
The legacy of the Paddington franchise, originating from the late author Michael Bond's imaginative storytelling, has transcended generations and borders, becoming one of the most beloved and critically acclaimed modern franchises to come out of the U.K.
The success of the two previous films catapulted Paddington to global stardom, earning him the status of a "national treasure" in the U.K. and resonating with audiences worldwide, garnering over $490 million at the global box office.
Paddington in Peru's release is scheduled for November 8th in the U.K. and January 17th in the U.S.
