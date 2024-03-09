Alexander Payne and 'The Holdovers' Screenwriter David Hemingson Face Allegations of Plagiarism Amid Oscar Season Buzz

Frisco was one of the hottest screenplays in Hollywood when it landed at No. 3 on the Black List, an annual survey of the industry's best unproduced screenplays, founded by Franklin Leonard, in 2013.

The Holdovers, Payne’s critically acclaimed Focus Features film written by Hemingson, has been nominated for five Oscar nominations, including one for best original screenplay. It's currently considered a frontrunner for the award in a tight race with Justine Triet and Arthur Harari’s Anatomy of a Fall, Bradley Cooper and Josh Singer's Maestro, Samy Burch's May December, and Ceiline Song's Past Lives.

With voting already closed, and the ceremony set to take place this Sunday, Hemingson could very well win the Best Original Screenplay Oscar.