Iconic Voice of 'Star Wars' Dead: Fans Heartbroken as Darth Vader Actor James Earl Jones Passes Away At 93

James Earl Jones, the legendary voice behind Darth Vader on Star Wars, has died at age 93.

RadarOnline.com can confirm the beloved American EGOT-winner passed away at his home in Dutchess County, New York.

While his cause of death has not been announced, Jones revealed in 2016 he had been battling type 2 diabetes since the 1990s. A rep for the late actor told media outlets he died on Monday morning.