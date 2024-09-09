Iconic Voice of 'Star Wars' Dead: Fans Heartbroken as Darth Vader Actor James Earl Jones Passes Away At 93
James Earl Jones, the legendary voice behind Darth Vader on Star Wars, has died at age 93.
RadarOnline.com can confirm the beloved American EGOT-winner passed away at his home in Dutchess County, New York.
While his cause of death has not been announced, Jones revealed in 2016 he had been battling type 2 diabetes since the 1990s. A rep for the late actor told media outlets he died on Monday morning.
Jones, who was credited in nearly 200 projects, had one of the most recognizable voices in the entertainment industry. His deep, booming timbre was unmistakeable as he played iconic characters like the villain in Star Wars and Mufasa in Disney's The Lion King.
The acting icon won three Tony Awards, two Emmy Awards and a Grammy over the course of his decades-long career. He began in theater, playing a small part in the off-Broadway show Wedding in Japan in 1957. He went on to land lead roles in Othello in 1964, Macbeth in 1966 and King Lear in 1974.
Three years later, in 1977, Jones debuted as Sith Lord Darth Vader in George Lucas’s Star Wars: A New Hope. He was paid just $7k to play the role, but returned for each subsequent installment up until the 2022 Disney+ series Obi-Wan Kenobi, for which AI technology created his voice using archived recordings.
His other movie credits include Conan the Barbarian in 1982, Coming to America in 1988, Field of Dreams in 1989, The Hunt for Red October in 1990, and The Sandlot in 1993.
While he had a prolific career, delivering lines didn't always come easy to Jones, who opened up about having a severe stutter as a child in 2010. He told the Daily Mail: "In Sunday school, I'd try to read my lessons and the children behind me were falling on the floor with laughter."
He credited an English teacher with helping him overcome the setback.
Jones' wife of 36 years, Cecilia Hart, died in 2016 from Ovarian cancer. The actor is survived by his son, Flynn Earl Jones.
