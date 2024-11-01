'Real Housewives of Orange County' Star Emily Simpson on Alexis Bellino's 'Disaster' Return and Shannon Beador's 'Public Humiliation'

"Not only are you dealing with active litigation while you're filming a TV show, but your ex's new girlfriend is in your face and friends with the people that you used to be friends with. I can't even imagine dealing with all those things all at one time."

While on the topic of Bellino's relationship with Beador's ex-boyfriend, Simpson admitted she initially didn't think the former was breaking any "girl code" by dating Janssen because she and Beador were not close friends and typically did not film together.

She confessed: "When I heard Alexis was coming on, I remember thinking, 'Well, that's good TV. Shannon 'activated' is good TV.'

"But at the time, I didn’t know that the plan was a total takedown of Shannon and public humiliation."