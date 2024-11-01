Gisele Bündchen Halting Modeling Work To Focus on Third Pregnancy — As She Gets Set to Defy Doctors' Home Birth Warning

Gisele previously said she was no longer interested in walking the shows due to the outfits being uncomfortable and too revealing.

In a 2022 video for British Vogue, she said: "I always made sure that my back was covered because it just made me uncomfortable walking on a runway with my butt hanging out, from looking from down, up.

"I was like, 'That's not gonna happen.' But I always had fun on the shows. It was always like a production, there was always someone singing, there was always something happening. It was a fun experience."