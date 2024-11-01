Gisele Bündchen Halting Modeling Work To Focus on Third Pregnancy — As She Gets Set to Defy Doctors' Home Birth Warning
Gisele Bündchen is putting her modeling career on ice to fully embrace her exciting pregnancy journey.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the supermodel, 44, is taking a break from the industry after it was revealed earlier this week she is expecting her first child with her boyfriend, Joaquim Valente.
The update comes as Bündchen — who began dating Valente seven months after finalizing her divorce with retired NFL star Tom Brady — is rumored to be "defying doctors' orders" with plans of an at-home delivery.
The model was reportedly booking new gigs up until early October — just weeks before her pregnancy announcement was revealed.
Though it's unclear when she’ll resume her modeling career, an insider said she plans to make a complete comeback to editorial work once she’s settled again.
The source claimed Bündchen was asked to participate in the 2024 Victoria's Secret Runway Show this October, but turned the offer down — either because of her pregnancy or because of her dislike for the brand's lingerie looks.
Gisele previously said she was no longer interested in walking the shows due to the outfits being uncomfortable and too revealing.
In a 2022 video for British Vogue, she said: "I always made sure that my back was covered because it just made me uncomfortable walking on a runway with my butt hanging out, from looking from down, up.
"I was like, 'That's not gonna happen.' But I always had fun on the shows. It was always like a production, there was always someone singing, there was always something happening. It was a fun experience."
As far as Bündchen's personal life goes, the star is already making delivery plans for her upcoming birth. She's said to want to deliver her third child in a risky home birth at her $11million Miami mansion.
It wouldn't be the first time Bündchen ignored doctors' warnings, as she gave birth to son Benjamin, 14, and daughter Vivian, 11 – whom she shares with Brady – at home.
She revealed in her 2018 book, My Path To A Meaningful Life, that she was advised to have a c-section when just four months pregnant with Benjamin.
She wrote: "The doctor told me that it was too dangerous for me to have a home birth. He said that Benny was in an unusual position, my hips were too small, and the odds just weren't in my favor."
Despite the doc's recommendation, Bündchen proceeded with her own birth plan as she "always dreamed of giving birth naturally, at home".
While Brady wasn't on board with the idea, she became interested in water births and ended up delivering their son in a hot tub.
When it came time to deliver her second child, Bündchen once again opted to deliver at home in a tub —recalling both experiences as being "extraordinary".
As for the former NFL star, Brady reportedly never thought his ex-wife would be expecting another baby with her jiu-jitsu instructor-turned-boyfriend so soon.
An insider said: "Tom knew that things were serious between Gisele and Joaquin but he never imagined they would be having a child together. It just wasn’t something that was on his radar. So when Gisele broke the news to him he was stunned, to say the least."
The source also said Brady has "grown used to the idea and is happy for Gisele" now that the "initial shock has worn off".
Shortly after news initially broke, it was revealed Bündchen's pregnancy was unexpected — and Brady and their kids were the first to be informed of the shocking update.
Another insider said: "Gisele and Joaquim were not planning to have a child together. This was unexpected. Joaquim has always wanted a family, so she is happy to be able to give this to him.
"She knew that he would be a great father when her kids started taking classes with him. He is patient, playful and so understanding."
The supermodel began dating the Brazilian jiu-jitsu instructor in June 2023, just months after she was declared a legally single lady.
However, she and Valente were spotted vacationing just two weeks after her divorce was finalized – leading speculators to believe she was unfaithful during her marriage to Brady.
Shutting down rumors, she said: "This is the first time I am seeing someone that was a friend of mine first. It's very different. It is very honest, and it's very transparent."
On her pregnancy reveal, a source close to Bündchen revealed she and Valente "are happy for this new chapter in their life and they're looking forward to creating a peaceful and loving environment for the whole family".
Bündchen and Valente started dating a year and a half after meeting in December 2021, when she sought jiu-jitsu training for her son and chose to take classes herself.
