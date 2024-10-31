Tom Brady 'Stunned' as He 'Never Imagined' His Ex Gisele Bündchen Would Have Baby With Her Martial Arts Teacher Boyfriend Joaquim Valente
Tom Brady reportedly never thought his ex-wife Gisele Bündchen would be expecting a baby with her jiu-jitsu instructor-turned-boyfriend so soon.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the former NFL star is said to be "stunned" at her relationship with Joaquim Valente, who Bündchen began dating just seven months after her divorce from Brady was finalized in November 2022.
News broke earlier this week that the supermodel was expecting her first baby with Valente — and third in total.
She already shares two kids with Brady — Benjamin, 14, and Vivian, 11 — with the parents agreeing on joint custody following their divorce.
However, sources have now revealed the retired football star "never imagined" to learn of his ex's pregnancy — at least, not yet.
An insider told PageSix: "Tom knew that things were serious between Gisele and Joaquin but he never imagined they would be having a child together."
"It just wasn’t something that was on his radar. So when Gisele broke the news to him he was stunned, to say the least."
The source also said Brady has "grown used to the idea and is happy for Gisele" now that the "initial shock has worn off".
They added: "At the end of the day, Tom’s sole focus is on his children and his career. What Gisele decides to do with her own life is really none of his business."
Shortly after news initially broke, it was revealed Bündchen's pregnancy was unexpected — and Brady and their kids were the first to be informed of the shocking update.
A source told DailyMail: "Gisele and Joaquim were not planning to have a child together. This was unexpected. Joaquim has always wanted a family, so she is happy to be able to give this to him.
"She knew that he would be a great father when her kids started taking classes with him. He is patient, playful and so understanding."
The insider added: "They are starting a family of their own now and a wedding is going to happen in the future."
They also claimed the kids were "thrilled" by the news and looked up to Valente as "a father figure".
On Tuesday, Brady's eyebrow-raising post to his Instagram Stories had some fans suspecting he was possibly alluding to his ex's update.
He shared a photo of a sunset accompanied by the Fleetwood Mac hit Landslide, adding in text of lyrics that read: "Oh mirror in the sky, what is love / Can the child inside my heart rise above / Can I sail through the changing ocean tides?"
Coincidentally Stevie Nicks, who wrote the song, has admitted the lyrics were inspired by her toxic romance with guitarist Lindsey Buckingham and their career struggles.
Brady offered no further on the post and whether or not it pertained to his ex's romance with Valente.
The supermodel began dating the Brazilian jiu-jitsu instructor in June 2023, roughly seven months after she was officially declared a legally single lady.
However, the two were spotted vacationing just two weeks after her and Brady's divorce was finalized – leading speculators to believe she was unfaithful during her marriage.
The famous model denies the two were romantically involved at the time.
She told the New York Times of her relationship with Valente: "This is the first time I am seeing someone that was a friend of mine first. It's very different. It is very honest, and it's very transparent."
On her pregnancy reveal, a source close to Bündchen said: "Gisele and Joaquim are happy for this new chapter in their life and they're looking forward to creating a peaceful and loving environment for the whole family."
Bündchen and Valente started dating a year and a half after meeting in December 2021, when she sought jiu-jitsu training for her son and chose to take classes herself.
