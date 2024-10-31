Home > Celebrity > Tom Brady Tom Brady 'Stunned' as He 'Never Imagined' His Ex Gisele Bündchen Would Have Baby With Her Martial Arts Teacher Boyfriend Joaquim Valente Source: MEGA Tom Brady is reportedly shocked his ex-wife is welcoming a baby with her new boyfriend. By: Juliane Pettorossi Oct. 31 2024, Published 7:00 p.m. ET

Source: MEGA Brady is said to have 'never imagined' his ex-wife would be pregnant with her new boyfriend's baby already.

News broke earlier this week that the supermodel was expecting her first baby with Valente — and third in total. She already shares two kids with Brady — Benjamin, 14, and Vivian, 11 — with the parents agreeing on joint custody following their divorce.

Source: MEGA News broke earlier this week Bündchen was expecting her first baby with her boyfriend Joaquim Valente.

However, sources have now revealed the retired football star "never imagined" to learn of his ex's pregnancy — at least, not yet. An insider told PageSix: "Tom knew that things were serious between Gisele and Joaquin but he never imagined they would be having a child together."

"It just wasn’t something that was on his radar. So when Gisele broke the news to him he was stunned, to say the least." The source also said Brady has "grown used to the idea and is happy for Gisele" now that the "initial shock has worn off".

They added: "At the end of the day, Tom’s sole focus is on his children and his career. What Gisele decides to do with her own life is really none of his business." Shortly after news initially broke, it was revealed Bündchen's pregnancy was unexpected — and Brady and their kids were the first to be informed of the shocking update.

Source: MEGA Sources said the former NFL star and the two kids he shares with Bündchen were the first to be informed of her pregnancy news.

A source told DailyMail: "Gisele and Joaquim were not planning to have a child together. This was unexpected. Joaquim has always wanted a family, so she is happy to be able to give this to him. "She knew that he would be a great father when her kids started taking classes with him. He is patient, playful and so understanding."

The insider added: "They are starting a family of their own now and a wedding is going to happen in the future." They also claimed the kids were "thrilled" by the news and looked up to Valente as "a father figure".

Source: MEGA Bündchen and her new beau were spotted in Costa Rica together just two weeks after she finalized her divorce from Brady.

On Tuesday, Brady's eyebrow-raising post to his Instagram Stories had some fans suspecting he was possibly alluding to his ex's update. He shared a photo of a sunset accompanied by the Fleetwood Mac hit Landslide, adding in text of lyrics that read: "Oh mirror in the sky, what is love / Can the child inside my heart rise above / Can I sail through the changing ocean tides?"

Coincidentally Stevie Nicks, who wrote the song, has admitted the lyrics were inspired by her toxic romance with guitarist Lindsey Buckingham and their career struggles. Brady offered no further on the post and whether or not it pertained to his ex's romance with Valente.

The supermodel began dating the Brazilian jiu-jitsu instructor in June 2023, roughly seven months after she was officially declared a legally single lady. However, the two were spotted vacationing just two weeks after her and Brady's divorce was finalized – leading speculators to believe she was unfaithful during her marriage.

Source: MEGA Brady shared a cryptic post to his Instagram Stories possibly alluding to his ex's pregnancy reveal.

The famous model denies the two were romantically involved at the time. She told the New York Times of her relationship with Valente: "This is the first time I am seeing someone that was a friend of mine first. It's very different. It is very honest, and it's very transparent."