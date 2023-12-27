Priscilla Presley Finds Comfort in Friendship with Elvis' Pal Pat Boone After Family's Recent Tragedies: Report

"Pat is someone Priscilla can confide in," an insider dished to the National Enquirer. "She trusts him and knows he's got no other agenda but to be a good friend."

Tragedy has unfortunately hit the extended Presley family more than once within the past few years.

Most recently, Priscilla, 78, was devastated by clashing with grandchild Riley Keough in court after losing her only child with Elvis, Lisa Marie, to a heart attack caused by a bowel obstruction one year ago.