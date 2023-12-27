Priscilla Presley Finds Comfort in Friendship with Elvis' Pal Pat Boone After Family's Recent Tragedies: Report
Elvis Presley's old buddy Pat Boone has reportedly been comforting The King's ex-wife, Priscilla Presley, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Sources claims Boone has rushed to Priscilla's side when she's overwhelmed by the numerous tragedies that have struck her family in recent years.
"Pat is someone Priscilla can confide in," an insider dished to the National Enquirer. "She trusts him and knows he's got no other agenda but to be a good friend."
Tragedy has unfortunately hit the extended Presley family more than once within the past few years.
Most recently, Priscilla, 78, was devastated by clashing with grandchild Riley Keough in court after losing her only child with Elvis, Lisa Marie, to a heart attack caused by a bowel obstruction one year ago.
Priscilla challenged Lisa Marie's will, which removed her as a trustee of Elvis's estate and eventually cut a deal scoring a $1 million lump-sum payment and $100,000 a year for the next decade. As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Priscilla lost her bid to be buried next to Elvis as a condition of the million dollar settlement.
Now, Riley's fully in charge — and has made peace with her grandmother, who's leaning on singer Boone, 89.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
- ‘Elvis Was The Love Of My Life, Truly’: 50 Years After Their Split, Priscilla Presley Reveals She Never Stopped Loving The King
- The True Elvis Exposed: Marriage Secrets, Lasting Love — and What Really Tore Him & Priscilla Apart
- Divorce, Scientology & Plastic Surgery! Priscilla Presley's Secrets & Scandals Revealed
"Pat gives Priscilla sound advice, and he speaks so calmly and assuredly," the insider noted. "He has a way of making it all better."
"He's helping Priscilla through the grief of losing Lisa Marie at age 54 and her grandson Benjamin Keough's gunshot suicide in 2020," the source continued. "But she helps Pat cope, too."
Since his wife of 65 years, Shirley, died in 2019, the insider said, "Pat would be really lonely without Priscilla to talk to."
RadarOnline.com has reached out to Priscilla's reps for comment.
The 78-year-old met Elvis in 1959 when she was just 14 years old and he was 24 years old. At the time, the Burning Love singer was stationed in West Germany while serving in the US Army. Priscilla's family was also brought to Germany by her stepfather's military career.
Elvis hosted a party at his home and performed Rags to Riches and Are You Lonesome Tonight before he eventually tried "impressing" the teenager.
"I saw Elvis trying to get my attention," Priscilla told People. "I noticed that the less response I showed, the more he began singing just for me. I couldn't believe that Elvis Presley was trying to impress me."
Despite their 10 year age gap, Priscilla visited Elvis' home in Germany two more times and the pair began their courtship, with Priscilla insisting The King meet her parents.
Elvis eventually left Germany in 1960, but the two reconnected in Los Angeles in the summer of 1962. The couple wed in 1967 when Priscilla was 21-years-old.
While Priscilla entertained romantic partners after Elvis' untimely death at age 42 in 1977, she has never remarried.