Trump's Election Fix Plot: 'The Don', 78, 'Already Marshalling Team of Lawyers to Challenge Result' if Kamala Harris Wins Down-to-Wire Presidential Race
Donald Trump is readying his team of lawyers to contest the results of the Election, should he lose to Kamala Harris.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the former President, 78, and his allies have already started to claim there is no verification for overseas or military ballots, election officials are using early voting to commit fraud and piles of postal ballots in swing states are illegitimate to sow distrust in the vote.
David Becker, executive director of the Center for Election Innovation & Research, a nonpartisan group promoting election security, said: “The question isn't whether they're going to bring these claims, the question is whether the court is going to even give them the slightest time of day."
Trump has employed seasoned election lawyer Gineen Bresso to oversee hundreds of legal experts working on the Republican Party's so-called election integrity efforts.
Meanwhile, the Democrats have vastly expanded their legal team in the past four years, with 400 lawyers on staff, including two former US solicitor-generals, and 10,000 more on call across the 50 states, working on legal drafts to scenarios that could arise."
Dana Remus, who is leading the Harris legal operation, told The Wall Street Journal: "They have started earlier and we have started earlier too. We never stopped preparing since 2020.
"As soon as (the Republicans) file a case, as soon as they start saying election results can't be trusted, we are prepared to respond."
- Donald Trump Accused of 'Secretly Plotting to Try and Steal U.S. Election' — Even if He Loses — in Wake of 'Fascism' Scandal
- Trump's 'Sliding Doors' Election: How The Don Faces Being Able to Ditch Federal Cases Against Him if He Wins — Or Go to Jail If He Loses
- How Ruthless Republicans Who Led 2020 Election Denial Have Been Sowing Doubt Over 2024 Votes — In Move That Could Spark Civil War
DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.
The Democrats have launched a few legal moves of their own, including in the swing state of Georgia, where they successfully contested new rules from the pro-Trump election board which could have given that body more power.
In 2020 Trump and his legal team, which included Rudy Giuliani, the former mayor of New York, challenged the results on various grounds well before the final votes were counted.
After Trump declared victory in a 2am speech from the White House, the campaign filed lawsuits seeking to stop the counts in Michigan and Georgia.
Later that day a third lawsuit was filed in Pennsylvania seeking to prevent voters from "curing" postal votes that lacked proof of identification.
In the days, weeks and months that followed, they unsuccessfully filed more than 60 lawsuits to try to overturn the results, often based on false claims of widespread voting fraud.
Their appeals were rejected by the Supreme Court, which is dominated by conservative justices appointed by Trump.
The last three cases were rejected four months after the election, which saw Joe Biden, 81, become President.
RadarOnline.com revealed last week Trump’s chances at winning re-election have taken a nose dive.
Las Vegas betting markets showed the Republican candidate in a major slump days out from election day.
While betting markets still show Trump winning on November 5, Democratic nominee Harris has significantly closed the gap in the final days of the presidential race.
According to Kalshi, the largest regulated U.S. exchange, Trump's odds of winning dropped from 64 percent to 56 percent in just 48 hours.
Meanwhile, Polymarket had Harris, 60, and Trump tied at 49 percent on October 3.
Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.