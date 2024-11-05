ORF WITH THEIR HEADS! Cancer-Battling King Charles and Prince William's 'Slum Landlord' Scandal Sparks Calls for Monarchy to Be Abolished

Angry Brits have called for the monarchy to be consigned to the dustbin of history after it was revealed that the British royals are making money from the back of moldy homes.

And a shock report says support for the crowned head of state has never been so low, RadarOnline can reveal.

The King and son Prince William's $1.7bn Duchy of Cornwall owns more than 600 rental properties.

William is managing the estate he inherited from his father in 2022 when Charles became King following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.