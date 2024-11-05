ORF WITH THEIR HEADS! Cancer-Battling King Charles and Prince William's 'Slum Landlord' Scandal Sparks Calls for Monarchy to Be Abolished
Angry Brits have called for the monarchy to be consigned to the dustbin of history after it was revealed that the British royals are making money from the back of moldy homes.
And a shock report says support for the crowned head of state has never been so low, RadarOnline can reveal.
The King and son Prince William's $1.7bn Duchy of Cornwall owns more than 600 rental properties.
William is managing the estate he inherited from his father in 2022 when Charles became King following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.
Last year he earned $31m from it despite raking in millions of dollars in funding from the British taxpayer via the Civil List arrangement.
But on social media anger is rising.
Woon said on X: "They are sitting pretty in their palaces and castles paid for by US and still grabbing millions more from US. It's time they went. Out-dated and greedy."
K-Dog added on Reddit: "What is the point of them? They are just laughing at ordinary who are struggling to heat their homes this winter and put food on the table. Time for them to go. Now."
Data published from the latest British Social Attitudes survey, conducted by the National Centre for Social Research (NatCen) in Autumn 2023, shows that just over half (54%) of people in Britain now believe that it is "very" or "quite important" for Britain to have a monarchy.
This is the lowest proportion to be recorded by the survey since it first asked the question in 1983. Back then, as many as 86% said that it was important for Britain to have a monarchy.
Support for the monarchy has been in decline over the last decade or so. As recently as 2012, around three-quarters (76%) still said having the monarchy was "very" or "quite important".
One tenant who asked to remain anonymous said of his home: “It gets miserably cold, especially in the winter.
“You can see through the roof. The landlord told me that my rent was going to be put up considerably if they put in radiators.
“There is mold appearing on soft furnishings and clothes."
A shocking report over the weekend revealed that up to one in seven rental homes owned by Prince William’s $1.7bn Duchy of Cornwall estate have an F or G-rated for UK energy efficiency – below the minimum standard (rating E) legally required for landlords to rent out properties unless they have a valid exemption in place.
Tenants of the royal family have complained about homes riddled with black mold and damp since 2020, but no action has been taken to date despite the Minimum Energy Efficiency Standard regulations in place since 1 April 2020.
Prince William recently launched a campaign to end homelessness and for "everyone having a right to a safe and stable home".
But one of his tenants said: "The slick PR will stick in the throat of many tenants.
"He should start by bringing the homes he already owns up to modern standards."
A Duchy of Cornwall spokesperson said: "We are a responsible landlord committed to continuous improvement of its properties. We work closely with our tenants to actively address energy efficiency of properties across our portfolio while minimising the impact on residents.
"The Duchy of Cornwall is a private estate with a commercial imperative which we achieve alongside our commitment to restoring the natural environment and generating positive social impact for our communities. Prince William became Duke of Cornwall in September 2022 and since then has committed to an expansive transformation of the Duchy.
"This includes a significant investment to make the estate net zero by the end of 2032, as well as establishing targeted mental health support for our tenants and working with local partners to help tackle homelessness in Cornwall."
