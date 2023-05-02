'I'm Going to Kill the King': Man Arrested at Buckingham Palace for Hurling Suspected Gun Cartridges After Making Threats Ahead Of Coronation
Four days before King Charles III's coronation ceremony, a man was arrested at Buckingham Palace after he allegedly threw shotgun cartridges on the grounds of the Royal family's home, RadarOnline.com has learned.
After the suspect was apprehended by authorities, the police conducted a controlled explosion of the suspected discarded ammunition. Tuesday's disturbing incident came on the heels of the highly-anticipated coronation on May 6.
According to The Sun, law enforcement stated that the suspect approached Buckingham Palace's iconic gates and threw several items over the barrier, including suspected shotgun cartridges. Days before the arrest, the suspect was allegedly seen by eyewitnesses at the Palace shouting threats like: “I’m going to kill the King.”
Authorities confirmed that the controlled explosion was done "as a precaution" ahead of the historical festivities.
"Officers worked immediately to detain the man and he has been taken into police custody," said Chief Superintendent Joseph McDonald. "There have been no reports of any shots fired, or any injuries to officers or members of the public."
The suspect was arrested on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon. The man was also said to be in possession of a "suspicious" bag.
"Officers remain at the scene and further inquiries are ongoing," McDonald added.
Authorities were said to be treating the concerning event as an isolated incident, spurred by mental health — and a greater danger to visitors was not believed to be present.
More disturbing is the fact that King Charles was at Buckingham Palace earlier that same day when he met with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.
As dignitaries from around the world travel to London for the coronation, police remained on high alert as the palace mall was inundated with visitors, many of whom already began camping out to get front-row seats to this weekend's affairs.
Thousands are expected to be in London for the historical occasion — and police were said to be prepared for critics "plotting to sabotage" King Charles' big day.
"The threat is as big as it has been in 50 years," said Dai Davies, the former head of Royal Protection. Despite Royalists' enthusiasm, anti-monarchy groups have already protested King Charles' ascension to the throne.
As this outlet reported, he was greeted by protesters in February who toted signs that sent a clear message: "Not My King."