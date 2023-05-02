'I'm Going to Kill the King': Man Arrested at Buckingham Palace for Hurling Suspected Gun Cartridges After Making Threats Ahead Of Coronation

According to The Sun, law enforcement stated that the suspect approached Buckingham Palace's iconic gates and threw several items over the barrier, including suspected shotgun cartridges. Days before the arrest, the suspect was allegedly seen by eyewitnesses at the Palace shouting threats like: “I’m going to kill the King.”

Authorities confirmed that the controlled explosion was done "as a precaution" ahead of the historical festivities.

"Officers worked immediately to detain the man and he has been taken into police custody," said Chief Superintendent Joseph McDonald. "There have been no reports of any shots fired, or any injuries to officers or members of the public."