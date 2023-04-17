King Charles III Dethrones Queen Elizabeth With Massive Net Worth, Monarch Surpasses Late Mother's $460 Million Fortune

A former aide to the reigning monarch said Charles strategically rebuilt his finances after his $21 million divorce settlement from Princess Diana.

He "became prudent" at tucking aside profits from the Duchy of Cornwall and it paid off in the end, according to findings from the Sunday Times Rich List.

Several factors go into Charles' bankroll including the two private royal estates he oversees dubbed his "most valuable" assets: the Sandringham Estate and Balmoral Castle.