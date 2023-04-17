King Charles III Dethrones Queen Elizabeth With Massive Net Worth, Monarch Surpasses Late Mother's $460 Million Fortune
King Charles III is sitting on an enormous fortune, having amassed a net worth greater than that of his late mother, Queen Elizabeth, after 70 years on the throne.
RadarOnline.com has learned that Charles' net worth is $745 million while Elizabeth's was calculated to be roughly $460 million last year.
A former aide to the reigning monarch said Charles strategically rebuilt his finances after his $21 million divorce settlement from Princess Diana.
He "became prudent" at tucking aside profits from the Duchy of Cornwall and it paid off in the end, according to findings from the Sunday Times Rich List.
Several factors go into Charles' bankroll including the two private royal estates he oversees dubbed his "most valuable" assets: the Sandringham Estate and Balmoral Castle.
The King's line of foods and produce called Duchy Originals has also been quite lucrative as the largest organic food and drink brand in the United Kingdom.
Charles has a greater net worth than David and Victoria Beckham and Sir Elton John due to his streams of income, per the report.
It's just a few weeks away until Charles is crowned as king on May 6 and insiders said the royal family has been weathering a few storms behind palace doors.
RadarOnline.com exclusively learned that Charles and Queen Camilla were "disagreeing about absolutely everything, from the direction of the ceremony to which celebrities should be invited," a source claimed. "There's only so much he can take."
Plus, sources claimed that she put her foot down when it came to Charles' youngest son, Harry, and his wife, Meghan Markle, attending.
"Camilla feels the pair dont even deserve the privilege of attending the coronation after Harry slammed her," spilled an insider, who said that on the other hand, "Charles believes they should be present during such a milestone moment."
It seems Charles is eager to rebuild their family's broken bond. The insider clarified, "He hasn't completely forgiven Harry and Meghan, but is trying to make some kind of progress."
RadarOnline.com can confirm that Harry will be attending Charles' coronation in the UK while Meghan will remain in California to look over their kids.