Inside Garth Brooks' Bombshell Rape Allegation Nightmare: Country Icon Insists He 'Doesn't Fear the Truth'
The show must go on for rape rap star Garth Brooks as he refuses to hang up his mic despite being engulfed in a media firestorm surrounding the bombshell claims.
It was business as usual as the country music legend played a 24-song set at Las Vegas's Caesars Palace the Colosseum, RadarOnline can reveal.
Brooks has been accused of raping a former employee.
But after the gig he wrote on Instagram: "If there was ever a night that I really needed this, TONIGHT was that night. Thank you for my life!!!!"
The music world has been rocked by the suit, in which a woman who previously worked as the star's hairstylist and makeup artist claimed he raped and sexually assaulted her.
Brooks, who has been married to fellow country star Trisha Yearwood since 2005, has vehemently denied the allegations.
"For the last two months I have been hassled to no end with threats, lies and tragic tales of what my future would be if I did not write a check for many millions of dollars. It has been like having a loaded gun waved in my face," he said in a statement.
"Hush money, no matter how much or how little, is still hush money. In my mind that means I am admitting to behavior I am incapable of....ugly acts no human should ever do to another."
The Friends in Low Places singer, 62, allegedly received a letter in July from his accuser's attorney that laid out the claims against him and warned that a civil complaint would be filed unless he agreed to pay her "millions of dollars", according to an anonymous complaint that Brooks filed in September in an attempt to block the woman's suit.
In his September filing, Brooks claimed that the woman, who'd worked for him as an independent contractor for 15 years, had fallen on hard times financially, and he'd agreed to help her out of "loyalty" and "friendship."
Before long, he alleged, her requests for monetary aid grew, and when he declined to meet her demands, she "responded with false and outrageous allegations of sexual misconduct she claims occurred years ago".
Brooks is the second bestselling artist of all time in the U.S. and has a net worth of about $400 million.
- Garth Brooks Rape Case Latest: Scandal-Hit Country Giant Breaks Silence — and Furiously Brands Sexual Assault Lawsuit a 'Hush Money' Shakedown
- Hotel 'Rape', 'Deleted Text Messages' and Blackmail Claims: Inside the VERY Tangled Garth Brooks Sexual Assault Case He's Branded Blackmail
- Garth Brooks Rape Case 'Set to Explode': 'Jane Roe' Sex Assault Accuser Rages Country Star Is 'Desperate' to Stop 'Millions of Fans Learning Horrors'
DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.
Despite his request that the court block the suit, the woman, who filed as Jane Roe, moved forward with her claim in Los Angeles Superior Court, alleging the Grammy winner "took advantage" of her to get the "sexual gratification".
Her suit claims that in 2019 he assaulted her multiple times, including a "painful and traumatic" rape in a Los Angeles hotel room, an incident in which he allegedly forced her to touch his erect penis and suggested that she join him and Yearwood, 60, in a "threesome".
"We are very confident in our case, and over time the public will see his true character rather than his highly curated persona," Roe's attorneys said in a statement. Brooks, meanwhile, doubled down on his innocence.
"I trust the system," he said in his statement. "I do not fear the truth, and I am not the man they have painted me to be."
The allegations have come as a shock to many in the country music community, as an insider says Brooks is not the person you would expect this to happen to."
In an interview just two days before Roe's suit was filed, he praised his 18-year marriage to Yearwood, noting that hurdles have only made them stronger.
"My favorite thing about getting to be Ms. Yearwood's partner is the good times, but also going through the bad times together, because that makes you one, and it tests your mettle," he said.
"But what you find out is you have a love that's going to last beyond this lifetime."
Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.