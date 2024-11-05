Inside Garth Brooks' Bombshell Rape Allegation Nightmare: Country Icon Insists He 'Doesn't Fear the Truth'

Brooks has been accused of raping a former employee.

But after the gig he wrote on Instagram: "If there was ever a night that I really needed this, TONIGHT was that night. Thank you for my life!!!!"

The music world has been rocked by the suit, in which a woman who previously worked as the star's hairstylist and makeup artist claimed he raped and sexually assaulted her.

Brooks, who has been married to fellow country star Trisha Yearwood since 2005, has vehemently denied the allegations.

"For the last two months I have been hassled to no end with threats, lies and tragic tales of what my future would be if I did not write a check for many millions of dollars. It has been like having a loaded gun waved in my face," he said in a statement.

"Hush money, no matter how much or how little, is still hush money. In my mind that means I am admitting to behavior I am incapable of....ugly acts no human should ever do to another."