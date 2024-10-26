All the Shocking Details of Garth Brooks' Rape Scandal — After Pal of Wife Trisha Accuses Him of Sex Assault

Country music's Mr. Nice Guy, Garth Brooks, is fighting for his personal and professional life after a shocking lawsuit filed by a friend of his wife Trisha Yearwood accuses the superstar singer of rape.

In explosive accusations, the friend and makeup artist, whose identity is being kept secret, claimed the 62-year-old cowboy king, wed to singer Yearwood, 60, since 2005, raped her in a California hotel room five years ago after pestering her for sex for more than three years.