All the Shocking Details of Garth Brooks' Rape Scandal — After Pal of Wife Trisha Accuses Him of Sex Assault
Country music's Mr. Nice Guy, Garth Brooks, is fighting for his personal and professional life after a shocking lawsuit filed by a friend of his wife Trisha Yearwood accuses the superstar singer of rape.
In explosive accusations, the friend and makeup artist, whose identity is being kept secret, claimed the 62-year-old cowboy king, wed to singer Yearwood, 60, since 2005, raped her in a California hotel room five years ago after pestering her for sex for more than three years.
Brooks blasted the woman's charges that she says took place when she worked for him from 2017 to 2020 – as an outrageous extortion attempt and insists it is "behavior I am incapable of."
Now battle lines are being drawn in Nashville as the woman identified as Jane Roe in the 27-page lawsuit filed in an L.A. court further accused Brooks of trying to hush up the truth by seeking a court gag order against her before she filed suit.
In her complaint, Roe alleged the Friends in Low Places star raped her, exposed himself, spoke openly about sex and his fantasies, changed clothes in front of her and sent sexually explicit text messages – all in 2019.
"Brooks seized what he saw as an opportunity to subject a female employee to a side of Brooks he conceals from the public," her suit claimed.
"This side of Brooks believes he is entitled to sexual gratification when he wants it, and using a female employee to get it, is fair game."
In one incident, Roe was set to do Brooks' hair and makeup when she sayid he came out of the shower "naked, with an erection," put her hands on it and asked for oral sex."
She said she refused and finished his hair and makeup.
In May 2019, Roe and Brooks flew alone on his private jet to tape a Grammys tribute to Soul Man singer Sam Moore and she was shocked “That Summer” singer Garth checked them in to the same one-bedroom hotel suite.
She claimed he later stripped "completely naked," showed off by flexing his muscles and raped her so ferociously she suffered pain in her neck and back.
Roe insisted she "could not escape the physical domination of the burly, 6-foot, 200-plus-pound former college javelin thrower and the assault "was painful and traumatic."
"When Brooks was finished... with cold disregard for Ms. Roe ... it was business as usual," her suit claimed.
"Ms. Roe worked quickly to style his hair and do his makeup for the event so he was on time."
- Garth Brooks' 'Good Guy Image' Set to 'Take a Beating' as He Presses On With Public Court War Against Rape Accuser
- Trisha Yearwood 'Heard Garth Brooks Request Threesome' With Make-Up Artist Accusing Country Titan of Sexual Assault and Battery
- Garth Brooks Rape Case 'Set to Explode': 'Jane Roe' Sex Assault Accuser Rages Country Star Is 'Desperate' to Stop 'Millions of Fans Learning Horrors'
DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.
After that attack, she claimed: "Brooks increased the frequency of saying his sexual fantasies about her aloud, along with his physical grop- ings of her breasts while she was doing his hair and makeup."
In October 2019, Roe claims Brooks again tried to rape her, but stopped because he had to leave for an appointment.
She also claimed Brooks boasted about bedding gals, of different races, in hotel rooms, and wanted "a threesome" with Yearwood, who she believed overheard his comments.
In May 2020, Roe claimed Brooks commented to her in front of Yearwood about "inventing a shampoo bottle that would double as a dildo."
She said she later texted him saying his remarks made her feel uncomfortable.
Roe claimed she also texted him she was upset after learning the country king had told Yearwood she'd seen him naked and he replied she was "overthinking" the matter.
When she later tried to get Brooks to agree to stop harassing her for sex, she claimed he told her they should "just hope that nobody ever finds out and just love one another and be friends."
Roe said she quit her job with Brooks and moved to Mississippi in May 2021.
Yearwood has not commented on the claims, but Brooks filed an anonymous lawsuit previously, accusing Roe of threatening to go public with "lies, and tragic tales of what my future would be if I did not write a check for many millions of dollars."
He said he refused to pay "hush money" because "that means I am admitting to behavior I am incapable of ugly acts no human should ever do to another."
Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.