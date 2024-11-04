Pictures of Prince Andrew's Mold-Riddled Crumbling $1.2m Royal Mansion Emerge Amid Royal 'Slum Landlord' Scandal
Shamed British Royal Prince Andrew is living like a pauper in a home that has become infested with dampness and mold.
The scandal-saddled Duke of York has resided in the 98-acre Royal Lodge in Windsor outside of the UK capital London for well over two decades, spending roughly $9 million to repair the $39,000,000 estate, RadarOnline can reveal.
He and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson have spent years fighting to live in the 19th century, Grade II listed property that costs hundreds of thousands of dollars to maintain.
But new photographs published show the home rotting away with crumbling paintwork, cracks, and what appears to be mold flowering the walls.
Patches of paint on the neglected outbuildings and the gatehouse of the Royal Lodge are also peeling, the images show.
It comes after it was revealed that one in seven rental homes owned by King Charles' and Prince William’s Duchy of Cornwall estate fail to comply with basic energy efficient requirements for landlords.
Scores of homes are blighted with mold and shivering renters are struggling with fuel poverty.
A rotting home is the latest in Andrew’s long list of woes. Brother King Charles has allegedly instructed the Keeper of the Privy Purse – who manages the monarchy’s books – to cut all ties with Andrew.
This leaves Andrew, who is unable to undertake any royal duties, with $1.3m less a year. Andrew has no other substantial forms of income – he can’t even use the title of 'His Royal Highness', a prized symbol of his status as a senior royal.
Andrew, 64, has lived in the Royal Lodge since 2003 but was told to leave the mansion nearly five years ago.
He was forced to relinquish his military titles and royal charities in 2022 after being accused by Virginia Giuffre of sexual abuse when she was a teenager. Andrew has always denied any wrongdoing.
The second son of Queen Elizabeth II signed a 75-year lease with the Crown Estate when he moved in in 2003 on the condition of making a $1.3m down payment and paying $337,000 a year in rent. A UK National Audit Office report shows Andrew has made his payment.
With an autumn deadline to pack his bags looming, the duke may also lose his state-paid security team and have to go private instead.
The estate, which includes eight cottages and accommodation for police and security, is packed with 40 hectares of woods and manicured lawn
But Andrew essentially squatting at the mansion has left Charles 'impatient', having long resisted calls to downsize.
Andrew has just two options: get a job or move into 'more suitable accommodation' such as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s former home Frogmore Cottage on the estate.
The grounds also cover the All Saints Chapel where Queen Camilla attends Sunday services.
Prince William and his wife Kate do not want to move into Royal Lodge with their family, and Camilla is also not keen.
It comes as King Charles prepares to make millions from a controversial mining operation, putting him at odds with environmental charities.
