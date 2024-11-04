Pictures of Prince Andrew's Mold-Riddled Crumbling $1.2m Royal Mansion Emerge Amid Royal 'Slum Landlord' Scandal

Shamed British Royal Prince Andrew is living like a pauper in a home that has become infested with dampness and mold.

The scandal-saddled Duke of York has resided in the 98-acre Royal Lodge in Windsor outside of the UK capital London for well over two decades, spending roughly $9 million to repair the $39,000,000 estate, RadarOnline can reveal.

He and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson have spent years fighting to live in the 19th century, Grade II listed property that costs hundreds of thousands of dollars to maintain.