Threatening Family Members, Spiked Soda, Promises of Fame and Blackouts: Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Horrific 'Pedophile Techniques' Laid Bare

Sean "Diddy" Combs has been accused of raping an impressionable 10-year-old after spiking his soda drink with a powerful sedative.

The youngster met the mogul to discuss his dreams of making it big in the music world, RadarOnline can reveal.

The latest of nearly a dozen lawsuits to come from Houston lawyer Tony Buzbee details the drugging and assaulting of the ambitious youth in a Manhattan hotel room by Combs in 2005.