Sean "Diddy" Combs
Threatening Family Members, Spiked Soda, Promises of Fame and Blackouts: Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Horrific 'Pedophile Techniques' Laid Bare

sean combs spiked hopefuls drink
Source: MEGA

Yet more charges have been laid against P Diddy as he awaits trial on federal sex trafficking charges as he's accused of attacking a young boy after drink spike.

By:

Nov. 4 2024, Published 11:45 a.m. ET

Sean "Diddy" Combs has been accused of raping an impressionable 10-year-old after spiking his soda drink with a powerful sedative.

The youngster met the mogul to discuss his dreams of making it big in the music world, RadarOnline can reveal.

The latest of nearly a dozen lawsuits to come from Houston lawyer Tony Buzbee details the drugging and assaulting of the ambitious youth in a Manhattan hotel room by Combs in 2005.

sean combs spiked hopefuls drink
Source: MEGA

"Combs asked Plaintiff how badly he wanted to be a star, and what Plaintiff would do to get to be one," the action filed for a John Doe in New York State court said.

The alleged victim flew in from L.A. with his parents to make contacts in the music business for his self-described "burgeoning" career.

Combs is said to have given the plaintiff a drink when they met to discuss his future.

sean combs spiked hopefuls drink
Source: MEGA

"After plaintiff consumed his soda and began feeling its effects, Combs told plaintiff to move closer to him, which plaintiff did," the filing says.

"Combs then abruptly pushed the plaintiff down and said: 'You have to do some stuff you don’t want to do sometimes'.”

The papers alleged Combs asked the boy to perform a sex act on him and when he refused, the star forced him to carry out the act.

sean combs spiked hopefuls drink
Source: MEGA

After the attack, Combs is claimed to have threatened the boy’s parents.

The alleged victim then states he blacked out after seizing up "in terror," only to awake later half naked and in pain from the alleged rape.

After the attack, Combs is claimed to have threatened the boy’s parents. He is also said to have told the boy to tell no one what happened if he wanted to get anywhere in the industry.

"He battles fears and night terrors regularly," added the filing. "In short, Plaintiff was deprived of a normal childhood and is unable to interact with others and live a normal life in general due to his encounter with defendant Combs."

sean combs spiked hopefuls drink
Source: MEGA

A second case filed last week says Combs supposedly raped a 17-year-old ‘Making the Band’ contestant in 2008.

When the aspiring contestant expressed reservations, he was eliminated from the competition and unable to return to the music industry for seven years, according to the filing.

Both lawsuits were brought under New York City’s Victims of Gender-Motivated Violence Protection Act, which allows survivors to bring lawsuits even if the statute of limitations has passed.

sean combs spiked hopefuls drink
Source: MEGA

Diddy has been denied bail of $50 million and is in Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn awaiting trial on federal sex trafficking charges as dozens of new allegations mount up against him.

Combs, 54, has been denied bail of $50 million and is in Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn awaiting trial on federal sex trafficking charges as dozens of new allegations mount up against him.

Combs’ lawyers denied the two new claims and accused the plaintiffs’ lawyer Mr Buzbee, who also represents accusers in earlier lawsuits, of seeking publicity.

"Mr. Combs and his legal team have full confidence in the facts and the integrity of the judicial process," an emailed statement said. "In court, the truth will prevail: that Mr. Combs never sexually assaulted or trafficked anyone—man or woman, adult or minor."

sean combs spiked hopefuls drink
Source: MEGA

The lawsuits filed are the latest in a wave of cases in which accusers allege they were sexually assaulted by the music mogul at parties and meetings over the last two decades.

