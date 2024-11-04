Quincy Jones' Kinky Secret Revealed: How Sex-Mad Producer Dated $500-a-Night Escort More Than 40 Years Younger Than Him — Who 'Romped With Britney’s Ex'
Late record producer Quincy Jones once dated Las Vegas VIP escort Vanessa Hulihan, who was over 40 years his junior at the time.
Jones' steamy romance with Hulihan has resurfaced following the music legend's death on Sunday, claiming he "didn't give a damn" about Hulihan's scandalous past, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
At age 74, the music legend scooped up a then 32-year-old internet stripper, who claimed she spent wild nights with Kevin Federline before Jones was in the mix.
Federline — who was married to Britney Spears at the time — would allegedly party with strippers and leave his pregnant pop star ex at home.
In 2005, Hulihan and her friend Danielle Coakley, a $500-a-night prostitute, told The Enquirer they had "intimate trysts" with the then-married celeb in the bathroom of his hotel suite.
Hulihan — a webcam stripper who designed her own line of fashion accessories — claimed they halted their escapades before reaching intercourse.
Jones allegedly had no clue of Hulihan's history before he first flew her out from Las Vegas to Los Angeles back in 2007.
A source claimed: "She stayed at his Malibu beach house, and then he took her to Magic Johnson's home."
"Quincy also invited Vanessa to stay with him at his Beverly Hills home."
While sources denied Jones and Hulihan were officially dating at the time, they claimed the two originally met at a party in Sin City.
They said: "Quincy didn't know about her past association with Kevin Federline until recently. But Quincy really didn't care."
"He likes her and doesn't give a damn about her past."
Jones, a 28-Grammy award-winning artist best known for his collaborations with Michael Jackson, Frank Sinatra, and Will Smith, passed away on Sunday surrounded by his family. He was 91.
His publicist Arnold Robinson announced: "Tonight, with full but broken hearts, we must share the news of our father and brother Quincy Jones' passing.
DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.
"And although this is an incredible loss for our family, we celebrate the great life that he lived and know there will never be another like him."
Jones was born in Chicago in 1933 before moving to Washington state, where he played in a band with a teenage Ray Charles at just 14 years old.
After studying music in college, he relocated to New York after being recruited by jazz band leader Lionel Hampton.
Jones landed a job as a producer and arranger at Mercury Records and began scoring films, becoming the first African American to be nominated for the Best Original Song accolade at the 1968 Oscars — marking his first of seven nominations.
Jones worked on the King of Pop’s iconic albums Thriller, Off The Wall, and Bad, plus co-wrote and produced the classic charity single We Are The World.
He also produced records for other musical legends like Donna Summer, Aretha Franklin, George Benson, Dizzy Gillespie, and Ray Charles.
He also founded a television and film production company in 1990, achieving notable success with The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air and The Color Purple. In 2017, he launched Qwest TV, an on-demand music streaming service.
Jones was married three times: first to his high school sweetheart Jeri Caldwell for nine years until 1966, then to Ulla Andersson from 1967 to 1974, and finally to Peggy Lipton, whom he married the same year he divorced Andersson before they separated in 1989.
He had seven children in total: a daughter, Jolie, 69, with Caldwell; a daughter, Martina, 58; a son, Quincy Jr, 55, with Andersson; and two daughters, Kidada, 50, and Rashida, 48, with Lipton.
He also has Rachel, 59, from a brief relationship with Carol Reynolds and Kenya, 31, with Nastassja Kinski.
Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.