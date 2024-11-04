Hugh Jackman 'Set to Lift Lid on Divorce' With Tell-All Interview a Year After Painful Split With Wife Of Nearly 3 Decades
Hollywood A-lister Hugh Jackman is about to reveal painful and intimate details about his shock split from his wife after 27 years.
The Wolverine hunk, 56, has been penning a memoir about his life so far and is now casting around for a publisher to take on what promises to be a blockbuster book, RadarOnline can reveal.
And he's also set to film a warts-and-all interview about his journey to the top of the Tinseltown tree and the heartbreak of his harrowing split from Deborra-lee Furness, 68, a year ago.
Since then, he has been linked to an array of eligible ladies, including Katie Holmes and Sutton Foster.
But friends say Deadpool favorite has been focused on rebuilding his life after the heartbreaking end of his marriage.
"You don't just walk away from that and sail into the sunset," says a long-time pal. "Hugh's been serious about healing and he's now at the point where he's almost finished his memoir.
"He's been working on it forever but only got serious about it when he started journalling for his therapy work. Now it is shaping into quite a story and he's talking about getting it published. It also contains some very raw details of his split from his wife."
In December 2022, Hugh revealed he'd been seeing a therapist to help him deal with childhood trauma. His mother, Grace McNeil, moved back to her native England when he was just eight years old.
"It's been a difficult journey that he's had to deal with silently, like most men do," adds the pal. "Writing this memoir has been such a release for him and he's finally ready to unveil the mysteries of his wacky mind to the world. Everyone's convinced he's also working on a documentary or some kind of special as he's been filming a lot and even filming himself talking to the camera in video selfies."
Recently social media went into overdrive as Hugh teased a behind-the-scenes picture as he sat down for an interview, boom mic and cameras visibly set up in preparation.
"Hugh has been fielding offers from all the streaming giants for the first sit-down interview," says an insider. "But the offers got real when the news about his memoir dropped late last year.
"Hugh does plan on doing a proper sit-down interview when he releases this book.
"He's nervous, of course, because he's always had his characters or his family to hide behind. He's never felt like this real hardman he's made out to be and he's worried his natural-born geekiness will ruin his image."
Hugh has also just announced a series of concert tours in New York.
His pal added: "For a while he was running on autopilot in this strange kind of docile state, but telling his side of the story is the first big sign that he's ready to move forward. And there's a lot of explaining to do! He's now in a much more comfortable situation with Deb."
