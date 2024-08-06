Romance Rumors: Hugh Jackman ‘Bagged’ Madonna’s Digits at Film Premiere — Despite Talk She’s Dating New Mystery Boytoy
Hugh Jackman is living up to the ladies' man image as he sparks new romance rumors with singer Madonna.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the Logan actor, 55, caught the eye of the Like A Virgin singer, 65, at the A-list premiere of his latest blockbuster, Deadpool & Wolverine.
A source said: “There was definitely some playful flirting between Wolverine and Madonna. They haven't taken things to the next level yet, but a date is definitely in the works.”
After the premiere, Jackman reportedly ended up getting Madonna's personal phone number.
Madonna's run-in with the actor at the premiere came about because her hit song Like A Prayer is featured prominently in the new superhero movie.
But the Hollywood duo might not be on their way to becoming a power couple just yet, as Madonna already seems to be having a fling. Recently, the 65-year-old posed with a younger man in a series of pics on Instagram.
In the post, the two were topless in bed as Madonna covered her bare chest with her arms. Her shirtless mystery man sat behind her.
The pop star teased in the caption: “Hot fun in the summer time.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Madonna was also pictured with the same younger man during her July 4 celebrations in New York. However, neither have confirmed whether they are in an official relationship.
As for Jackman’s romantic life, the X-Men actor called it quits with his estranged wife, Deborra-lee Furness, last September.
The former couple announced their separation in a joint statement that read: “We have been blessed to share almost 3 decades together as husband and wife in a wonderful, loving marriage. Our journey now is shifting and we have decided to separate to pursue our individual growth.
“Our family has been and always will be our highest priority. We undertake this next chapter with gratitude, love, and kindness. We greatly appreciate your understanding in respecting our privacy as our family navigates this transition in all of our lives.”
Despite their split, a source close to Jackman suggested the exes still hold a torch for each other romantically.
The source revealed: “Without a doubt, she misses him. You don't just stop loving someone. However, she also has to love herself and do what is right for her – not him.”
