Romance Rumors: Hugh Jackman ‘Bagged’ Madonna’s Digits at Film Premiere — Despite Talk She’s Dating New Mystery Boytoy

But the Hollywood duo might not be on their way to becoming a power couple just yet, as Madonna already seems to be having a fling. Recently, the 65-year-old posed with a younger man in a series of pics on Instagram.

In the post, the two were topless in bed as Madonna covered her bare chest with her arms. Her shirtless mystery man sat behind her.

The pop star teased in the caption: “Hot fun in the summer time.”

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Madonna was also pictured with the same younger man during her July 4 celebrations in New York. However, neither have confirmed whether they are in an official relationship.