HOT PHOTOS! Darren Criss at Tramp Stamp Granny's ' First Boys Night' in LA ; Kehlani performs at LIV Fountainebleau in Las Vegas

Source: Nareth Chuon ;Chelsea Christensen
By:

Aug. 6 2024, Published 4:14 p.m. ET

Darren Criss attended Tramp Stamp Granny’s "First Boys Night" hosted by celebrity jewelry designer, Kyle Chan, celebrating his partnership with Gold Bar Whiskey, featuring Gold Bar Whiskey x Kyle Chan's Diamond Edition collaboration on Friday. August 2nd in Hollywood, CA.

Kehlani Takes The Stage for Sold Out Performance at LIV Las Vegas in Fontainebleau Las Vegas on Friday, Aug. 2, 2024

Pilot Pete Weber celebrates his birthday with family and friends over the weekend at The Rhymers' Club, NYC's newest Irish-prohibition-style speakeasy and restaurant in the East Village.

Christopher Meloni narrates the TEMPTATIONS™ “Catch a Cat Burglar: Purry Duty” podcast in new York on August 2nd 2024.

