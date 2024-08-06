Pole Vaulter Offered $250K Porn Deal After Manhood Costs Him an Olympic Win

While Ammirati’s mishap scored him 12th place in the Olympics, CamSoda Vice President Daryn Parker wrote in the proposal: "If it was up to me, I’d award you for what everyone else saw, your talent below the belt.”

Continuing, Parker wrote: "As a lover of crotch-centric activities, I'd love to offer you up to $250,000 in exchange for a 60-minute webcam show, in which you show off your goods, minus the crossbar, of course."

Ammirati has not publicly responded to the proposal, which was obtained by TMZ.