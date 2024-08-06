Pole Vaulter Offered $250K Porn Deal After Manhood Costs Him an Olympic Win
No gold medal, but he may become a star!
Anthony Ammirati, the French pole vaulter whose manhood cost him a win at the 2024 Olympics, has received a proposition from an adult entertainment company to show off his assets on camera.
CamSoda is offering the 21-year-old athlete $250,000 to show the goods after his genitals skimmed the bar during the competition last week.
While Ammirati’s mishap scored him 12th place in the Olympics, CamSoda Vice President Daryn Parker wrote in the proposal: "If it was up to me, I’d award you for what everyone else saw, your talent below the belt.”
Continuing, Parker wrote: "As a lover of crotch-centric activities, I'd love to offer you up to $250,000 in exchange for a 60-minute webcam show, in which you show off your goods, minus the crossbar, of course."
Ammirati has not publicly responded to the proposal, which was obtained by TMZ.
However, the athlete did address his loss, calling the outcome a “big disappointment”.
Speaking to the French Athletics Federation, he said: “I’m a bit gutted because I didn’t miss anything on the third attempt at 5.70m.”
Ammirati conceded he couldn’t point blame at any outside factors, as the “conditions were good” where he competed. He also admitted this was the “first time” he has performed “without any stress”.
The viral moment had X users in a frenzy, with one joking the Frenchman “brought that baguette to the games”.
Another user quipped that while the athlete lost his chance at a medal, Ammirati’s “girlfriend won gold”.
A third X user insisted his loss was a “bigger flex” than “winning a medal”.
At the initial event, the commentators were speechless as they watched the slow motion playback.
When one host asked another to explain what happened, the man awkwardly avoided the topic, vaguely saying Ammirati’s issue was “on the way down”.
Addressing the commentators noticeable silence on Ammirati’s body parts skimming the bar, one X user wrote: “They definitely knew why but just couldn't say it out loud”.
Although this was the athlete’s Olympic debut, Ammirati previously won gold at the World Athletics U20 Championships in 2022.
Leading up to the Olympics, Ammirati wrote via Instagram how competing in the Olympics was a "childhood dream coming true”.
“Officially selected for my first Olympic games in Paris ❤️ What better than making them at home 🇫🇷 A big thank you to the whole team that accompanies me every day in my struggles! We did it🤩”
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.