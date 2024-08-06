Actress Mia McKenna-Bruce Marries Boyfriend Tom Leach One Year After Welcoming Son Leo
Actress Mia McKenna-Bruce is officially off the market after marrying longtime boyfriend Tom Leach over the weekend.
RadarOnline.com can reveal McKenna-Bruce, 27, and Leach, 30, tied the knot on Sunday at a country estate in Somerset. The nuptials came one year after the couple welcomed their son, Leo, in August 2023.
The How to Have Sex star took to Instagram to document her big weekend, writing alongside one pic: “We’re hitting the post wedding come down.”
McKenna-Bruce and her new hubby rented out Brympton House – a 31-bedroom estate in Yeovil – to host their dozens of wedding guests, according to Daily Mail.
The sprawling estate happened to be the same house featured in Netflix’s 2022 adaptation of Jane Austen’s Persuasion – a film McKenna-Bruce starred in alongside Dakota Johnson.
Guests reportedly arrived on Saturday and stayed overnight in preparation for the Sunday afternoon wedding ceremony.
Wedding packages at Brympton House were found to cost nearly $50,000.
Other photos posted to the Witcher star’s Instagram page showed McKenna-Bruce dressed up in her full-length white wedding gown while walking down the aisle with Leach.
Guests lined the aisle and smiled as the young couple approached the altar to exchange their vows.
McKenna-Bruce’s How to Have Sex co-star, Lara Peake, was in attendance over the weekend, as was the film’s director Molly Manning Walker, make-up artist Dominique Desveaux and costume designers Nancy Kane and George Buxton.
Emily Burnett, whom McKenna-Bruce met on the set of The Dumping Ground in 2013, also attended the 27-year-old star’s nuptials.
Actress and producer Augusta Woods, who starred alongside McKenna-Bruce in this year’s short film Sister Wives, was also spotted among those in attendance.
It has been an eventful year for the young starlet. Aside from welcoming her son last August, McKenna-Bruce earned praise after winning the 2024 EE BAFTA Rising Star Award in February for How to Have Sex.
She said after winning the award earlier this year: “Thank you to everyone who voted, thank you to Molly Manning Walker and everyone who worked on How to Have Sex. Thank you, BAFTA, thank you EE, I’m over the moon.
“Ayo [Edebiri], Phoebe [Dynevor], Sophie [Wilde], Jacob [Elordi] – it’s an honor to have been nominated alongside you. Thank you.”
After winning the EE Rising Star Award in February, McKenna-Bruce opened up about her meteoric rise to fame.
When asked what qualities have made her so successful, the Kindling actress cited her “openness” and “willingness” as a person. She also cited her parents.
McKenna Bruce said: “I think – I hope – being an open and willing person. I like to give anything and everything a go and I also love to get to know people and learn about people and their stories.”
She continued: “I also think having the most amazing support network. I couldn’t do any of this without my mum and my dad, right from when I was little they’ve gone above and beyond as much as they were able.”
The Seven Dials Mystery star – McKenna-Bruce’s next movie due out on Netflix later this year – also cited her friends and Leach during the February interview.
She said: “My friends and my fiancé also, they really keep me going when I think I can’t. You face so much rejection in this job, it’s very easy to get bogged down, you need good people around you to help pull you back up.”
Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.