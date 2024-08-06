Family Lawyer in Texas Accused of Attempting to Purchase Babies From Female County Jail Inmates — ‘I’ve Helped a Lot of Girls Like Yourself’

Authorities in Texas say a family and immigration attorney has been arrested after she allegedly tried to purchase unborn babies from inmates in jail, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

According to court documents obtained by the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, at least two female inmates in Tarrant County were paid for their unborn babies and received pressuring messages to sell the infants to an adoption agency owned by 68-year-old Jody Hall, Front Page Detectives reported.