Family Lawyer in Texas Accused of Attempting to Purchase Babies From Female County Jail Inmates — ‘I’ve Helped a Lot of Girls Like Yourself’

Source: Tarrant County Sheriff's Office; MEGA

Jody Hall, the founder of an adoption agency in Texas, has been accused of trying to buy babies from female inmates.

By:

Aug. 6 2024, Published 3:44 p.m. ET

Authorities in Texas say a family and immigration attorney has been arrested after she allegedly tried to purchase unborn babies from inmates in jail, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

According to court documents obtained by the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, at least two female inmates in Tarrant County were paid for their unborn babies and received pressuring messages to sell the infants to an adoption agency owned by 68-year-old Jody Hall, Front Page Detectives reported.

Source: UNSPLASH

At least two female inmates were approached by an adoption attorney to purchase their unborn babies, officials said.

The women, authorities alleged, were given hundreds of dollars with promises of more money.

Hall tried to set up a meeting before a 29-year-old victim’s due date, according to the arrest warrant.

Source: MEGA

Messages between the attorney and the inmates show Hall agreeing to put money on their accounts for the babies, officials said.

The court documents detail one alleged message recorded from the suspect to an inmate: “Hi (*****) — My name is Jody Hall. I am the Director of the Adoption Agency that you have signed with. I need to talk to you since you’re now in jail and your due date is not that far away. Can you please give me a call tomorrow?”

Later, messages from Hall to the inmate allegedly show she offered money, noting she “should be putting $$ on your books today or tomorrow”, the arrest report claims.

Source: UNSPLASH

One woman got more than $800 from Hall, but then decided to keep the baby, police said.

Hall eventually gave the woman more than $800, according to officials.

The documents note that despite the money transfer, the inmate eventually decided not to surrender her child, which is when Hall became verbally aggressive, allegedly messaging the victim: “You’re in jail and a drug addict. YOU! Did NOT keep him. You are a scammer…”

Source: UNSPLASH

Authorities announced Hall has been arrested and charged with two felonies in connection with trying to purchase the unborn babies.

In addition, police said Hall was communicating with a second inmate, writing to the 24-year-old woman: “I’ve helped a lot of girls like yourself. We have families who cannot have children that would love to adopt your child … We will put $100 weekly on your books and you can spend part of it on the tablet or whatever you wish to buy.”

The second inmate also reportedly chose to keep her child.

Hall was arrested and charged with two felony charges of the illegal act of attempting to buy or sell a child, officials said. She was released on a $50,000 bond.

Buying or selling children, including for the purpose of adoption, is an illegal felony act in Texas.

The investigation is ongoing.

