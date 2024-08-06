‘West Wing’ Star Joshua Malina’s Wife Files for Divorce After Nearly 28 Years of Marriage

Merwin is seeking spousal support, according to TMZ, which first reported the filing as being submitted on Monday.

The couple married in December 1996 and have two children, daughter Isabel, 26 and son Avi, 22.

Malina, 58, and Merwin, 61, first met in 1992, when Malina met Merwin’s sister, Jennifer, and Jennifer's then-husband, Timothy Busfield. Busfield, 67, is now married to Little House on the Prairie star Melissa Gilbert, 60.

Malina is best known for his roles in The West Wing, where he played Will Bailey from 2002-2006, and Scandal as Attorney General David Rosen from 2012-2018.

However, he has had a steady career on screen and stage for almost three decades appearing in The Big Bang Theory as President Siebert from 2011-2019 and as Jeremy Goodwin in Sports Night from 1998-2000.