‘West Wing’ Star Joshua Malina’s Wife Files for Divorce After Nearly 28 Years of Marriage
Another long Hollywood marriage has come to an end.
The wife of Joshua Malina, star of The West Wing and Scandal has filed for divorce after almost 28 years together. Costume designer Melissa Merwin filed the papers in Los Angeles citing “irreconcilable differences.” RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Merwin is seeking spousal support, according to TMZ, which first reported the filing as being submitted on Monday.
The couple married in December 1996 and have two children, daughter Isabel, 26 and son Avi, 22.
Malina, 58, and Merwin, 61, first met in 1992, when Malina met Merwin’s sister, Jennifer, and Jennifer's then-husband, Timothy Busfield. Busfield, 67, is now married to Little House on the Prairie star Melissa Gilbert, 60.
Malina is best known for his roles in The West Wing, where he played Will Bailey from 2002-2006, and Scandal as Attorney General David Rosen from 2012-2018.
However, he has had a steady career on screen and stage for almost three decades appearing in The Big Bang Theory as President Siebert from 2011-2019 and as Jeremy Goodwin in Sports Night from 1998-2000.
His film credits include The American President and A Few Good Men.
Aside from his acting career, Merwin also worked as a costume supervisor, key costumer and set costumer on several productions including The Wizard, Ruby, Bad Girls and Big Girls Don’t Cry.
The divorce filing comes less than two months before Malina makes his West End stage debut in London. He will star in a production of Nathan Englander’s What We Talk About When We Talk About Anne Frank, which is directed by Patrick Marber.
The show follows two Jewish couples at a kitchen table in Florida. Two of the main characters are religious Jews from Israel, the other two, secular Jews from Florida. The show is slated to run from Oct. 4 – Nov. 23.
While Merwin has been seen attending industry events over the years with her husband, she does not appear regularly in Malina’s social media posts, where his output is quite prolific.
A staunch supporter of Israel and his X handle is simply (((Jew))), and his tagline is: “I ruined the West Wing.”
Malina’s latest X post was a retweet from Israel’s Consul General to the Midwest, Yinam Cohen, talking about working with newly announced Democratic vice-presidential nominee Tim Walz.
