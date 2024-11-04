Your tip
David and Victoria Beckham 'Nursing Rivalry' With Son Brooklyn’s Billionaire Wife and Her Family’: ‘They’re Middle Class Compared to the Peltzes’

British A-lister power couple David and Victoria Beckham feel overshadowed by the massive wealth of son Brooklyn's new in-laws the Peltzes who are billlionaires.

By:

Nov. 4 2024, Published 11:33 a.m. ET

British A-lister couple David and Victoria Beckham are just settling into their magnificent new $72m waterfront Miami home - but they've got a way to go to match the wealth of their son Brooklyn's new inlaws.

And they are feeling the difference in financial clout as they try to keep up with billionaires Nelson and Claudia Peltz who own a $148 million property in the Florida city, RadarOnline can reveal.

Actress and model Nicola Peltz, 29, married wannabe chef Brooklyn, 25, in 2022.

The Beckhams are worth an estimated $500m and are keen to boost their fortunes still further off the back of David's soccer club Inter Miami CF, and the Peltzes are their inspiration.

A source told us: "Don't underestimate the Beckhams' unwritten, unacknowledged rivalry with Nicola's folks. They are in the middle class of the ranks of the super-rich.

"But David and Victoria are not envious or jealous. They see the couple as inspirational and see their wealth as the very attainable next level of riches for them to achieve."

To that end, fashion designer Victoria is planning to open an exclusive social hub at their new Miami mansion, where she hopes to bring together influential figures from fashion, entertainment, and sports.

They moved into the newly-built nine-bedroom estate on Miami Beach last month.

Built in 2018, the mansion comes with a range of stunning features across the site.

Amongst them are nine bathrooms, four half-bathrooms and a chef's kitchen.

Meanwhile, David and Victoria can also use a movie theatre, a gym, a spa, and a pool.

The 14,270-square-foot property overlooks the Biscayne Bay.

Outside, there is an outdoor kitchen, a rooftop lounge and 124 feet of frontage on Biscayne Bay.

Drone snaps of the property show the luxuries the former Manchester United and England captain, and former Spice Girl can enjoy in the Sunshine State.

Situated on the water and surrounded by trees, the home gives stunning views of the bay.

Her aim is to create a dynamic space where her brands can flourish and expand, solidifying her position in Miami’s luxury market.

The idea is to use these high-profile gatherings to strengthen her fashion and beauty businesses while cementing her status as the "Queen of Miami".

By capitalizing on their celebrity ties and the influence of Inter Miami CF, the Beckhams are poised to become permanent fixtures in the city’s glamorous lifestyle.

David's journey into the Miami sports scene began with his 2014 acquisition of an expansion franchise option through a deal with his former Major League Soccer team, LA Galaxy.

In 2018, he officially launched Inter Miami CF, bringing top-tier soccer to the city. The team made its Major League Soccer debut in 2020, drawing international attention and boosting Beckham's profile even further in the U.S.

With their lavish new mansion and growing connections in the Miami scene, the Beckhams are fully embracing their luxurious new life in Florida.

