Megyn Kelly Attacks Brooklyn Beckham's Wife Nicola Peltz for Going Out to Dinner in a Revealing See-Through Outfit
Megyn Kelly called Brooklyn Beckham's wife, 28-year-old actress Nicola Peltz, "desperate for attention" after she was snapped wearing an all-mesh outfit, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Peltz was spotted on a hot date with her husband in Los Angeles on Friday, June 9. They arrived at the upscale Avra restaurant, and the couple drew attention as the Transformers actress donned a striking see-through catsuit that left little to the imagination.
She also posted a photo of herself in the outfit on Instagram.
Kelly shared an article about the actress's night out with her husband on Twitter, commenting, "Women desperate for attention goes out to dinner in her underwear."
The former Fox News anchor got a mixed reaction to her post, with some commenting about the "lack of shame" the young actress displayed and some calling Kelly a hypocrite for wearing low-cut skirts under a glass desk during her tenure at the conservative news network.
This isn't the first time in recent weeks that Kelly has gone after celebrities for how they and their family live their lives.
As RadarOnline previously reported, she took offense to Bombshell actress Charlize Theron defending drag queens during a recent fundraiser.
The Mad Max: Fury Road actress told those in the drag community, "We're in your corner, and we've got you, and I will f*** anybody up who's trying to f*** with anything with you guys."
The 52-year-old former Fox News host took her comments personally and asked, "Why doesn't Charlize Theron come and f*** me up? ... Because I'm 100 percent against her on this."
Kelly has also constantly ragged on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle for "staging" public outings and overblowing the paparazzi car chase that took play last month.
She also took aim at Republican 2023 candidate Ron DeSantis for the lackluster Twitter launch of his campaign.
"It was embarrassing and awkward and had the bewildering, unsteadying feel of a disaster unfolding before your very eyes," Kelly told her audience on The Megyn Kelly Show.
"You can't look away, and yet you're viscerally uncomfortable watching too."
