Diddy Scandal 'Threatening to Ruin Beyoncé's Marriage' as She 'Fears Husband Jay-Z's Links With Rapper' Will 'Rubbish Her Good-Girl Image'

Riled R&B queen Beyoncé and her marriage are under strain amid fears her husband Jay-Z's friendship with accused sex fiend Sean "Diddy" Combs could ruin her reputation, sources told RadarOnline.com.

Jay-Z is said to be bristling behind the scenes over wild accusations linking him to Combs' alleged misdeeds and confidants said he's publicly putting on a united front with Beyoncé as they scramble to protect their careers.