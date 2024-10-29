Diddy Scandal 'Threatening to Ruin Beyoncé's Marriage' as She 'Fears Husband Jay-Z's Links With Rapper' Will 'Rubbish Her Good-Girl Image'
Riled R&B queen Beyoncé and her marriage are under strain amid fears her husband Jay-Z's friendship with accused sex fiend Sean "Diddy" Combs could ruin her reputation, sources told RadarOnline.com.
Jay-Z is said to be bristling behind the scenes over wild accusations linking him to Combs' alleged misdeeds and confidants said he's publicly putting on a united front with Beyoncé as they scramble to protect their careers.
The power couple's lawyers recently issued a scathing letter to newsman Piers Morgan, forcing him to apologize after a guest on his self-named YouTube show put forth unsubstantiated claims about Beyoncé and her huisband.
Jay-Z, 54, rose through the ranks of New York City's 1990s rap scene alongside Diddy, who's currently facing federal sex trafficking, kidnapping and racketeering charges.
Lawmen are accusing Combs, 55, of hosting drug-fueled Freak Off orgies involving unwilling participants.
Sources said celebrities are now frantic to cover up their attendance at Diddy's shindigs – and Beyoncé fears her husband of 16 years may be linked to the sordid scandal.
Said a source: "Beyoncé is terrified Jay is going to be exposed as being complicit in – or at least knowledgeable of – Diddy's dirty deeds.
“She has friends saying she should not only distance herself from Jay but leave him altogether if things get too hot."
The high-profile pair appeared to shrink from the spotlight after federal agents raided Diddy's digs in Los Angeles and Miami on March 25 to gather evidence for an indictment.
Combs has pleaded not guilty but remains behind bars in Brooklyn after being denied bail while awaiting his May 2025 trial.
If convicted, the Bad Boy Records founder could get locked away for life.
Now, sources said the sprawling investigation threatens to expose Diddy's close associates, who may have been caught cavorting on camera.
“Hard Knock Life” rapper Jay-Z, who's made a fortune with his Roc Nation entertainment empire, has frequently collaborated with Combs.
Death Row Records founder Marion "Suge" Knight – who's serving 28 years in California for voluntary manslaughter – claimed Diddy played a role in the 1996 murder of rapper Tupac Shakur and suggested Jay-Z, whose real name is Shawn Carter, was aware of his buddy's alleged crimes.
Said the insider: "Jay and Beyoncé have been able to keep their marriage together – despite his admitted infidelities and shady friendships.
"They've kept an uneasy peace for the sake of their three kids and their careers – but this is becoming a bridge too far!"
The “Cowboy Carter” cutie, 43, and her man are keeping their lips zipped in public as whispers swirl – but sources said Beyoncé fears tawdry tales linked to her love may affect her bottom line.
"I think Jay is huddling up with his attorneys in case something comes his way," shared former New York police detective Derrick Parker, who goes by the online handle Hip Hop Cop.
Another source added: "Jay-Z has ordered his lawyers to go after anyone trying to lump him in with Diddy with false accusations. That's why he threatened to sue Piers Morgan."
But sources suggested that might not be enough to save his marriage to the “Independent Women” warbler.
A rep for Beyoncé and her man insisted talk of marriage trouble is untrue and blamed internet trolls for the chatter.
But a source added: "Beyoncé believes her squeaky-clean image will become collateral damage. People around her are urging her to cut and run.
"She's better off without him personally and professionally."
