King Charles ‘Cuts Off Prince Andrew's $1.2M Annual Allowance' After Disgraced Brother's Jeffrey Epstein Scandal Sex Allegations
King Charles has had it with his brother and is finally putting his foot down.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the 75-year-old has instructed his Keeper of the Privy Purse to stop giving money to his brother, Prince Andrew, following his ties with late paedophile Jeffrey Epstein.
An insider shared: "The duke is no longer a financial burden on the King."
The major update was revealed in royal author Robert Hardman's biography, Charles III: New King. New Court. The Inside Story, which while it was initially published earlier this year, is now being released as a hardback.
The book reveals how Charles made his final decision after his disgraced brother attempted to call his bluff.
Andrew, 64, has not received an income since finding himself in sex allegations after his long-time friendship with Epstein. However, Charles is also being pressured to boot his younger brother out of Royal Lodge and into a smaller place.
A source explained: "If he can find the money, then that is up to him, but if not, he will find that the King does not have unlimited patience."
Andrew has been losing his luxuries the last couple of months, including his 10-person security team in August.
A source told The Sun: "Everyone is speculating this means the Duke will have to leave the Royal Lodge. What other reason could there be to take his security away?
"They are all working the final weeks of their contract till the end of October."
The insider added: "It’s not thought anyone is being lined up to replace them. It isn’t a secret that the King wants him out."
Earlier this year, Andrew, who lives at the Lodge with ex-wife Sarah Ferguson, rejected the chance to move to Frogmore Cottage, the same place that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle previously resided.
The Duke was stripped of his benefits after handing over millions to settle Virginia Giuffre's case against him, however, he continued to fight accusations of sexual assault by former Epstein victim Giuffre, and denied any wrongdoings.
Meanwhile, Charles has another major issue at hand: A man claiming to be his and Queen Camilla’s "secret lovechild".
A British-born man named Simon Dorante-Day has taken legal action as he believes he has royal blood in his veins.
In a Facebook post, Dorante-Day compared his facial features to Charles and his two sons, Prince William, and Harry, to help support his claims.
He wrote: "This comparison of William, Myself, Charles, and Harry demonstrates something very clearly, there is no consistency.
"The fact that the left side of my face identically matches Charles whilst neither William nor Harry’s does, raises the obvious question, just who are Charles’ real sons?"
Dorante-Day added: "This is why my wife, Dr. Elvianna, and I believe a 4-way Paternity test is the only way to resolve this issue once and for all. The truth of the game that has been played by the Monarchy, the Government, and the Establishment for 58 years needs to be exposed."
Dorante-Day was born in 1966 and adopted when he was about eight months old by a couple. At the time of his birth, Charles was 17 years old and Queen Camilla was 18 years old.
Charles has not responded to the stunning claims.
