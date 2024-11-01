Stevie Nicks’ Biggest Regret Revealed: Fleetwood Mac Veteran Admits She Hates Not Having Voted Until She Hit 70

Nicks shared during a chat on MSNBC: "I never voted until I was 70, but I regret that. I’ve told everybody that onstage for the last two years. I regret that and I don’t have very many regrets.”

The iconic hitmaker then shut down the "I don't have time" excuse, and added: “In the long run, you didn’t have an hour? You didn’t have an hour of your time that you could have gone and voted?”

"This time around, no matter who wins, we have to find a way to bring back Roe v. Wade,” Nicks said referring to the abortion rights debate.