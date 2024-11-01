Stevie Nicks’ Biggest Regret Revealed: Fleetwood Mac Veteran Admits She Hates Not Having Voted Until She Hit 70
Steve Nicks has lived a long, eventful life, but she still is focused on her biggest regret.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the Fleetwood Mac star waited until the latter part of her life to cast a vote in a Presidential election.
Nicks shared during a chat on MSNBC: "I never voted until I was 70, but I regret that. I’ve told everybody that onstage for the last two years. I regret that and I don’t have very many regrets.”
The iconic hitmaker then shut down the "I don't have time" excuse, and added: “In the long run, you didn’t have an hour? You didn’t have an hour of your time that you could have gone and voted?”
"This time around, no matter who wins, we have to find a way to bring back Roe v. Wade,” Nicks said referring to the abortion rights debate.
The singer also wants other notable names with big platforms to speak out to fans about today's issues.
She said: “In the end of the ’50s and ’60s and into the ’70s, everyone was writing protest songs. Bob Dylan, Joan Baez, Joni Mitchell, Stephen Stills.
"I would say to all my musical poets that write songs to write some songs about what’s happening like I did.”
Donald Trump is battling it out against Kamala Harris to be the next president of the United States.
While Nicks, now 76 years old, does not have to worry about finally casting a vote, she has other obstacles to focus on, especially her health.
The performer has spent years suffering from terrible sight due to a late-stage eye disease in what began, according to Nicks, from her use of glass contacts that she "forgot to take out" in the past.
Nicks, during an interview, recalled her iconic band celebrating the news of their album going platinum and partying for nearly 48 hours straight, however, she forgot to take out her contact lenses, scratching her corneas and almost leaving her completely blind.
The band’s tour manager was able to bandage up her eyes at the venue for the first Rumours World Tour date, which helped prevent her from losing her sight.
Nicks called the experience "trippy" when she first noticed something was dramatically wrong with her vision, and added: "I was seeing all these colors, big things of purple."
She said: "I was having, like, acid trips. And I'm going, 'I'm not taking any acid.'"
In the same interview, Nicks also touched on her prior issues with substance abuse and having to deal with that during the height of Fleetwood Mac's fame.
She explained: "All of us were drug addicts, but there was a point where I was the worst drug addict. I was a girl, I was fragile, and I was doing a lot of coke. And I had that hole in my nose. So it was dangerous."
