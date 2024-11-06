Trump Campaign Revokes Reporters' Press Credentials on Election Night Over Negative Coverage — After Former Advisers Brand Him a 'Fascist'
After being branded a "fascist" by his former advisers, Donald Trump's campaign revoked press credentials on election night.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the Trump campaign denied journalists from multiple outlets access to his watch party event in West Palm Beach, Florida, in alleged retaliation for "critical" coverage of the ex-president.
Reporters from Politico, Axios, Puck, Voice of America and Mother Jones were said to be among those denied access by the Trump campaign.
Politico revealed their team of reporters and photographer were initially permitted to attend the watch party, only to discover their credentials had been revoked on Tuesday morning.
A source familiar with the incident claimed the decision was made after Politico reported the Trump campaign field director was "fired for being a White nationalist", according to CNN.
The outlet wasn't alone in discovering their credentials had been walked back following "critical" coverage of Trump, 78.
Tara Palmeri, political correspondent for Puck, claimed her credentials were denied after she reported on "anxiety" within the Trump campaign. She was expected to cover Trump's watch party for Amazon's election night special with Brian Williams.
Palmeri discussed the incident on her podcast, Somebody’s Gotta Win, saying: "I know I told you that I would be covering the Trump election night party from Palm Beach but turns out I have pissed off Trump's campaign manager with my reporting and they decided to deny my credentials.
"I have been honest and fair this entire time covering this election and I will be now broadcasting in studio with Brian Williams from LA."
An insider familiar with the Trump campaign reportedly acknowledged the journalists' credentials being revoked due to reporting, but denied the decision was made due to "critical" coverage.
The insider instead claimed the coverage was "inaccurate" and noted other reporters from the affected outlets would be permitted to attend the watch party.
Press credentials being revoked followed recent attacks on mainstream media from Trump, who said journalists should be investigated for "treason" and broadcasters should have their licenses revoked over coverage of his campaign.
Trump has long held a grudge against networks and journalists, routinely branding them a source of "fake news".
In 2018, CNN's White House correspondent Jim Acosta had his press credential revoked by the Trump administration, only to have it restored after the network filed a lawsuit.
As RadarOnline.com reported, former advisers, cabinet members and generals who served in the Trump administration refused to endorse his 2024 presidential campaign, citing he was "unfit" to hold office.
Former Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley warned the ex-president was "fascist to the core" and "the most dangerous person to this country".
