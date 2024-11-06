Trump Campaign Revokes Reporters' Press Credentials on Election Night Over Negative Coverage — After Former Advisers Brand Him a 'Fascist'

After being branded a "fascist" by his former advisers, Donald Trump's campaign revoked press credentials on election night.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the Trump campaign denied journalists from multiple outlets access to his watch party event in West Palm Beach, Florida, in alleged retaliation for "critical" coverage of the ex-president.

Reporters from Politico, Axios, Puck, Voice of America and Mother Jones were said to be among those denied access by the Trump campaign.