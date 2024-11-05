Trump's Links to Horrific 'Nazi' Leadership Blueprint Project 2025 Laid Bare After He Was Branded 'Fascist' and Accused of Admiring Hitler

Despite repeatedly denying involvement in Project 2025, Donald Trump has numerous ties to Project 2025, which has been branded a "Nazi" leadership blueprint.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the links between the ex-president's campaign and the Heritage Foundation's disturbing agenda, as his former cabinet members, generals, and advisers brand the Republican nominee a "fascist" who admired Adolf Hitler.

Project 2025 is the ninth iteration of the "Mandate for Leadership" and was written by MAGA loyalists, some of whom served as advisers to Trump, 78, during his first presidential term.