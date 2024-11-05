Trump's Links to Horrific 'Nazi' Leadership Blueprint Project 2025 Laid Bare After He Was Branded 'Fascist' and Accused of Admiring Hitler
Despite repeatedly denying involvement in Project 2025, Donald Trump has numerous ties to Project 2025, which has been branded a "Nazi" leadership blueprint.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the links between the ex-president's campaign and the Heritage Foundation's disturbing agenda, as his former cabinet members, generals, and advisers brand the Republican nominee a "fascist" who admired Adolf Hitler.
Project 2025 is the ninth iteration of the "Mandate for Leadership" and was written by MAGA loyalists, some of whom served as advisers to Trump, 78, during his first presidential term.
For starters, the Heritage Foundation's president, Kevin D. Roberts, as well as co-founder Edwin J. Feulner, have personally met with Trump. Roberts, who wrote the foreword to Project 2025, took a private flight with Trump to the Heritage Foundation Conference in April 2022.
During Trump's keynote address at the conference, he said of Roberts: "I know what he did and where he came from, and he's going to be outstanding."
Additionally, over half of Project 2025's 307 authors and editors had direct links to the ex-president, either working in his administration, on his campaign and transition team, according to the New York Times.
Out of the 267 additional contributors to Project 2025, 144 were found to have worked in the Trump administration, campaign and transition team.
Trump's running mate, JD Vance, also wrote the foreword to Robert's book, Dawn’s Early Light.
While a spokesperson for Project 2025 vehemently denied being an advocate for a particular candidate – and claimed the conservative playbook had no ties to the Trump campaign – the Heritage Foundation's president told the New York Times in January he views the organization's role as "institutionalizing Trumpism".
Additional overlap was found in Project 2025 and the Trump campaign's playbook, Agenda 47.
The Mandate of Leadership's 30 chapters eerily echo Trump's own claims made on the campaign trail, including an overhaul of government agencies and employees.
Chapter One of the mandate calls for reinstating an executive order known as Schedule F, which would replace government employees with loyalists. Trump has pledged to reinstate Schedule F if re-elected.
Ken Cuccinelli, who helped author the chapter on the Homeland Security Department, previously served as acting deputy secretary of homeland security in the Trump administration.
Cuccinelli laid out extreme plans for immigration, including militarizing the Southern border and completing Trump's border wall. During his third presidential campaign, Trump has promised to round up and deport millions of illegal immigrants and deploy military to the border.
Project 2025's Chapter 11 detailed ending social programs and repealing significant projections for marginalized groups, including the LGBTQ+ community, and killing diversity, inclusion and equity policies.
Trump has also campaigned on keeping "men out of women’s sports" while denouncing D.E.I. policies. As president, Trump reversed protections for transgender patients in health care.
The Mandate for Leadership further called for a national abortion ban, including outlawing the abortion pill. During his first term, Trump selected the Supreme Court Justices who eventually overturned Roe v. Wade.
Meanwhile, an overwhelming amount of former Trump advisers, cabinet members and military generals have come forward warning against a second Trump administration, claiming he's "unfit" for office.
Former Chief of Staff John Kelly and Gen. Mark Milley both described the ex-president as a "fascist".
Kelly claimed Trump praised the loyalty of Hitler's generals while expressing a desire to have similar ones serve him.
He recalled asking Trump: "Surely you can't mean Hitler’s generals? And he said, 'Yeah, yeah, Hitler's generals.'"
