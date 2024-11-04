How Ruthless Republicans Who Led 2020 Election Denial Have Been Sowing Doubt Over 2024 Votes — In Move That Could Spark Civil War
Top Republican lawmakers, who helped sow doubt in the 2020 presidential election, are rumored to be at again.
RadarOnline.com can reveal Rep. Scott Perry and five of his GOP colleagues are said to be laying the groundwork to deny the results of the 2024 presidential election, should Democratic nominee Kamala Harris win over Donald Trump.
At the center of their alleged plans is a lawsuit brought by Perry and his colleagues against Pennsylvania, in which they are seeking to have votes from members of the military and Americans living overseas thrown out as they claim the system used to verify ballots is insufficient.
Trump, 78, has already expressed approval of the lawsuit on his social media platform, Truth Social.
The ex-president posted: "The Democrats are talking about how they're working so hard to get millions of votes from Americans living overseas. Actually, they are getting ready to CHEAT!"
Despite election officials denouncing Trump's claims and insisting the system is set up to prevent fraudulent votes from being counted, the lawsuit is just one of about 100 filed by MAGA-aligned lawmakers.
Thirty election-related lawsuits have been filed within the two months leading up to election day, November 5.
Along with Perry, Texas Republican Sen. Ted Cruz and Arizona Rep. Andy Briggs – who both led objections to Joe Biden's win in 2020 – were among top names among dozes of GOP reps who signed off on a letter to the Department of Justice sounding alarms to potential voter fraud from illegal immigrants.
While incidents of noncitizens voting in elections are extremely rare, the GOP-led House pushed the issue to the forefront and called for legislation to be passed requiring proof of citizenship for voter registration.
Many election-denying lawmakers have further teamed up with right-wing coalition Election Integrity Network, which was built by former Trump lawyer Cleta Mitchell, who was instrumental in the ex-president's efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election.
The voter registration bill backed by GOP representatives was coordinated with Mitchell, who appeared alongside Speaker Mike Johnson to introduce the bill in May.
Extremists experts have warned these efforts have carried over from the 2020 presidential election.
Thomas Joscelyn, who studies extremism and wrote the January 6 House committee's final report, told the New York Times: "The election denial network that caused so many problems in 2020 through Jan. 6, 2021, is still very much intact, and no one should be surprised that they're at it once again.
"The greatest threat to election integrity comes from Republicans who say they are concerned about election integrity."
While Perry denied his lawsuit was attempting to disenfranchise military members and Americans living overseas, rhetoric flaming tensions and reviving concerns on election integrity continue to be pushed by Trump and his allies.
The Department of Homeland Security has even sent warnings to authorities across the country regarding attacks from far-right extremists on polling facilities and ballot boxes.
