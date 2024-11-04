How Ruthless Republicans Who Led 2020 Election Denial Have Been Sowing Doubt Over 2024 Votes — In Move That Could Spark Civil War

Top Republican lawmakers, who helped sow doubt in the 2020 presidential election, are rumored to be at again.

RadarOnline.com can reveal Rep. Scott Perry and five of his GOP colleagues are said to be laying the groundwork to deny the results of the 2024 presidential election, should Democratic nominee Kamala Harris win over Donald Trump.

At the center of their alleged plans is a lawsuit brought by Perry and his colleagues against Pennsylvania, in which they are seeking to have votes from members of the military and Americans living overseas thrown out as they claim the system used to verify ballots is insufficient.