Election Chaos: We Round Up Biggest Meltdowns, Bloopers and Bust-Ups — With Cardi B Leading Sore Loser Liberals' Weeping Over Trump’s Crushing Victory Over Harris

She wrote on X: "I cannot fathom the feeling of the women who came forward about their sexual assault at the hands of Trump. Seeing millions of people vote for their abuser. My heart absolutely breaks for these women. I believe you, and I am so sorry.'

When another user commented "Lili you're a great actor, stay only acting, stay out of politics", she replied: "Suck my d***."

Meanwhile, MSNBC commentator Joy Reid launched a tirade live on air as Florida turned out overwhelmingly in favour of Trump, 78, slamming voters and describing the state as being under the power of an "extremist, right-wing, fascist-type government".

She said: "Think about the last two weeks and the things that Donald Trump has said into the TV that people could hear him say and do.