Election Chaos: We Round Up Biggest Meltdowns, Bloopers and Bust-Ups — With Cardi B Leading Sore Loser Liberals' Weeping Over Trump’s Crushing Victory Over Harris
Kamala Harris' A-list supporters have gone into meltdown as Donald Trump looks set to takeover the White House.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the business mogul's likely win has sparked mayhem among liberals, who have broken down on social media and sparked rows on news channels.
Singer Cardi B, 32, who joined Harris, 60, on her campaign rally in Milwaukee, unleashed an expletive-laden rant towards Trump's supporters after the Republican leader dramatically seized control of the election.
During an Instagram Live to 37,000 viewers, she turned up Trump's following who had flooded her comment section.
Reading a remark which said "Cardi we need you at the Trump inauguration", the singer ranted: "I swear to god I'm gonna f*** you up, get away from me! I'm sick of you! Burn you're f***ing hats motherf****r. I'm really sad. I swear to god I'm really sad."
Riverdale star Lili Reinhart, 28, a Harris supporter, also lashed out in response to Trump's White House comeback.
She wrote on X: "I cannot fathom the feeling of the women who came forward about their sexual assault at the hands of Trump. Seeing millions of people vote for their abuser. My heart absolutely breaks for these women. I believe you, and I am so sorry.'
When another user commented "Lili you're a great actor, stay only acting, stay out of politics", she replied: "Suck my d***."
Meanwhile, MSNBC commentator Joy Reid launched a tirade live on air as Florida turned out overwhelmingly in favour of Trump, 78, slamming voters and describing the state as being under the power of an "extremist, right-wing, fascist-type government".
She said: "Think about the last two weeks and the things that Donald Trump has said into the TV that people could hear him say and do.
"The vulgarity in front of families with young children and the threats to do mass deportation and a violent start to his dictatorship on day one, you name it."
CNN political analyst and former Barack Obama staffer Van Jones looked on the verge of tears while delivering a sombre speech as the vote counts stacked up in Trump's favour.
Plus, CNN presenter Jake Tapper was also on air for much of the election night and on several occasions seemed flabbergasted by voting results.
He performed double takes when looking at polling numbers and stumbled over his words when reporting the voter turnout in favour of Trump in the likes of Georgia, New Carolina and Virginia.
Scenes of tear liberals were replicated across the country at watch parties across the U.S, where supporters were pictured looking increasingly forlorn, and even at "Democrats Abroad" gatherings in the likes of the UK and Kenya.
A gathering held at a hotel in Atlanta wrapped up at around midnight as organisers turned off televisions and told supporters to go home.
