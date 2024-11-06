Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Presidential Election

Election Chaos: We Round Up Biggest Meltdowns, Bloopers and Bust-Ups — With Cardi B Leading Sore Loser Liberals' Weeping Over Trump’s Crushing Victory Over Harris

Composite photo of Cardi B and Donald Trump
Source: Instagram/MEGA

Cardi B goes into meltdown on Instagram Live as Donald Trump races to victory.

By:

Nov. 6 2024, Published 5:05 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Kamala Harris' A-list supporters have gone into meltdown as Donald Trump looks set to takeover the White House.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the business mogul's likely win has sparked mayhem among liberals, who have broken down on social media and sparked rows on news channels.

Article continues below advertisement
copy
Source: Instagram

Cardi B hit out at a Trump followers during her live feed.

Article continues below advertisement

Singer Cardi B, 32, who joined Harris, 60, on her campaign rally in Milwaukee, unleashed an expletive-laden rant towards Trump's supporters after the Republican leader dramatically seized control of the election.

During an Instagram Live to 37,000 viewers, she turned up Trump's following who had flooded her comment section.

Article continues below advertisement
Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Singer attended Kamala Harris' rally in Milwaukee.

Article continues below advertisement

Reading a remark which said "Cardi we need you at the Trump inauguration", the singer ranted: "I swear to god I'm gonna f*** you up, get away from me! I'm sick of you! Burn you're f***ing hats motherf****r. I'm really sad. I swear to god I'm really sad."

Riverdale star Lili Reinhart, 28, a Harris supporter, also lashed out in response to Trump's White House comeback.

Article continues below advertisement
Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Riverdale star Lili Reinhart also lashed out in response to Trump's White House comeback.

MORE ON:
Presidential Election

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

Article continues below advertisement

She wrote on X: "I cannot fathom the feeling of the women who came forward about their sexual assault at the hands of Trump. Seeing millions of people vote for their abuser. My heart absolutely breaks for these women. I believe you, and I am so sorry.'

When another user commented "Lili you're a great actor, stay only acting, stay out of politics", she replied: "Suck my d***."

Meanwhile, MSNBC commentator Joy Reid launched a tirade live on air as Florida turned out overwhelmingly in favour of Trump, 78, slamming voters and describing the state as being under the power of an "extremist, right-wing, fascist-type government".

She said: "Think about the last two weeks and the things that Donald Trump has said into the TV that people could hear him say and do.

Article continues below advertisement
Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Trump's success sparked political commentators on news channels to lose it.

Article continues below advertisement

"The vulgarity in front of families with young children and the threats to do mass deportation and a violent start to his dictatorship on day one, you name it."

CNN political analyst and former Barack Obama staffer Van Jones looked on the verge of tears while delivering a sombre speech as the vote counts stacked up in Trump's favour.

Plus, CNN presenter Jake Tapper was also on air for much of the election night and on several occasions seemed flabbergasted by voting results.

Article continues below advertisement
Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Kamala Harris was backed by A-listers including Katy Perry.

Article continues below advertisement

He performed double takes when looking at polling numbers and stumbled over his words when reporting the voter turnout in favour of Trump in the likes of Georgia, New Carolina and Virginia.

Scenes of tear liberals were replicated across the country at watch parties across the U.S, where supporters were pictured looking increasingly forlorn, and even at "Democrats Abroad" gatherings in the likes of the UK and Kenya.

A gathering held at a hotel in Atlanta wrapped up at around midnight as organisers turned off televisions and told supporters to go home.

Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.

More From Radar Online

    RadarOnline Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.