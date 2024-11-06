SWING VOTE: Trump's Golf Prodigy Granddaughter Kai, 17, Rolled Out In Sparkly Dress to Support Gloating Grandpa at Victory Speech
The eyes of the world were on another of the Trump clan as the head honcho celebrated his White House win...his granddaughter Kai in a dazzling sequined dress during her grandfather's victory speech.
The speech, which aired about 3am, served as a victory call for Donald Trump as he headed towards his second term in office, RadarOnline can reveal.
As he spoke, the 17-year-golfing prodigy of eldest son Donald Trump Jr. stood to attention. She was flanked by Trump's daughter Ivanka and son-in-law Jared Kushner.
Following her appearance on stage, Kai took to social media to post a doting photo of her and her grandfather.
"No one works harder or cares more about the American people. Congratulations Grandpa, I love you!", she gushed alongside it, after Trump earned big wins in both Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.
"We made history for a reason tonight, and the reason is that we overcame obstacles that nobody thought possible," her grandfather said on the stage at the Palm Beach Convention Center.
"And it is now clear that we've achieved the most incredible political thing."
He proceeded to thank supporters and promise a golden age for the nation – before inviting running mate JD Vance to the microphone.
"I thank you for the trust that you placed in me," the vice presidential candidate said.
"And I think that we just witnessed the greatest political comeback in the history of the United States of America."
Waiting in the wings was Trump's entire family, as he flaunted them in full-force while Kamala Harris's team notably called it quits for the night to lick their wounds.
He led his family out on stage at the start of the victory speech, aired in front of hundreds supporters who had waited hours into the night to see him speak.
"Most of all, I want to thank the millions of hard working Americans across the nation who have always been the heart and soul of this really great movement," he told the excited Florida crowd.
- WATCH: Donald Trump Appears to Snub Ivanka's 10-Year-Old Son at UFC Event
- DICTATOR DON: We Reveal Trump's Hit-List Targets as He Gears Up to Unleash 'Revenge Administration' And Jack-Boot Hardline Policies Into Law
- How America's Liberals Are Going Insane Over Trump's MAGA victory — With CNN Host In Tears and MSNBC's Joy Reid Branding Florida 'Right-Wing' and 'Fascist'
DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.
"We've been through so much together, and today, you showed up in record numbers to deliver a victory like really ... probably ... like no other. This was something special."
Days earlier, Kai took to social media to share a rare photo with her dad, as well as mom Vanessa and her two siblings.
"Halloween with the fam," the internet personality captioned the post, which showed her and her brood all in costume.
Sister Chloe Sophia, 3, and brother Donald John Trump III, 15, are seen in the snap, with the latter appearing again alongside his sister for the event in West Palm Beach.
Trump, overall, has five children and 10 grand children, with another on the way. Daughter Tiffany is expecting her first child with husband Michael, while Don Jr has five children from his first marriage to first wife Vanessa.
Others include Tristan and Spencer, who were not on-hand for his impassioned speech.
Kai, meanwhile, is an avid golfer, and recently committed to playing at the University of Miami.
A few weeks ago, she shared six pictures and a video that captured some of her junior year highlights at the elite Benjamin School in North Palm Beach.
In them, she showed off her brand-new Cybertruck, a car that commonly commands six figures made by a man in the crowd Wednesday who was also mentioned
Introducing him as a "new star" and a "super genius," Trump thanked tycoon Elon Musk for his endorsement. He then said of the Tesla boss: "We have to protect our geniuses, we don't have that many of them."
Musk, in turn, celebrated Trump's win on X, well before networks started calling the race.
"Game, set and match," he wrote.
Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.