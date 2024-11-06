Man-Eater Jennifer Lopez 'Being Avoided Like Plague' By Hollywood's Most Eligible Bachelors Over Fears She'll 'Love Em and Leave Em'
After Jennifer Lopez's string of shattered love-'em- and-leave-em romances, sources say Hollywood's hunks are avoiding the domineering diva like the plague.
Insiders snitched to RadarOnline.com 55-year-old dump master J Lo has been branded so toxic that no available guy in Tinseltown wants any part of her.
"She's made it clear that if you want to date her, you'd better be ready to treat her like a queen and deal with a suitcase full of drama," snitched a source.
Even Loper admits she's hell on heels.
"I am somewhat of an expert, you could say," she said. "Not so much on marriage but on weddings."
The Wedding Planner princess has been married four times and engaged twice more.
In 2010, at the end of her ten-year union with Marc Anthony, the father of her two kids, she confessed: "It was not easy to find forgiveness."
Now, sources say the romantic chaos queen is desperately trying to save face by claiming she has sworn off dating after being dumped by hubby Ben Affleck.
“Jennifer may say she needs time away from men, but that's clearly a self-defense mechanism because the reality is that every man who sees her coming now runs in the other direction," dished a source.
"She's aware of what's happening, but she's trying to control the narrative to make it look like she's the victim – which is getting harder for anybody to swallow!
J.Lo's reunion with The Accountant star Affleck, 52, crashed and burned for the second time after two years of marriage amid rumors he was fed up with her wild spending and diva demands – the same issues his friends said he had with her when they first broke up 20 years ago.
"It's not just Ben who's happy to see Jen in their rearview mirror," sniped a source. "All of her exes are happy she's out of their lives and regretting their time together."
Speaking for the first time since her latest divorce, the Bronx-born Jenny from the “Block” singer gave her situation a new spin: "Yes, I'm not looking for anybody, because everything that I've done ever the past 25, 30 years, being in these different challenging situations, what can f**king do when it's just me flying on my own?”
Added an insider: "It’s not like she has a choice."
