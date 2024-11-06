Your tip
Lonely Kathy Bates' Love Life Took Hammering Due to Role as 'Misery' Psycho Annie Wilkes: 'Men Were Terrified She'd Hobble Them For Real!'

Kathy Bates' love life was hammered by Misery role.

By:

Nov. 6 2024, Published 9:00 a.m. ET

Misery star Kathy Bates said her signature gasp-tastic horror flick took a sledgehammer to her love life.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the 76-year-old Matlock actress said she never had trouble getting a date until she filmed the terrifying adaptation of the Stephen King novel, in which she cruelly mangles co-star James Caan's legs in one of cinema's most disturbing scenes.

The 1990 movie rocketed her to stardom – but Kathy said her dating life suffered a crash landing because she was too good at playing a psychopath.

In 1997, when Bates divorced Tony Campisi, her companion of 20 years, she was on top of the acting world with an Academy Award on her mantel and multiple hit films – but the phone shockingly never rang.

"Kathy was successful, funny and smart," spilled a friend. "So she couldn't understand why she received NO invitations from suitors."

And when she asked one of her male friends why she was suddenly chopped liver – he gave her a scary response.

"He told her Misery scared the crap out of men who were terrified she might do the same to them that she did to Caan!" dished the source.

The newly-svelte star has recenrtly dropped 100 pounds from her 5-foot-3 frame, and sources said she is now healthier and sexier than ever.

And while she has stayed single since her divorce, sources said she is turning to her glam Hollywood pals to set her up on dates.

"She's excited, confident and ready for romance again!" piped a pal.

