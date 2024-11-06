Your tip
Bill Maher, 68, Flaunting 'Romance' With Al Pacino's Ex-Girlfriend Noor Alfallah Branded 'Kick in Teeth' for Aging 'Godfather' Icon

68-year-old Bill Maher was spotted with Al Pacino’s 29-year-old ex Noor Alfallah, sparking talk over the surprising romance.

By:

Nov. 6 2024, Published 8:30 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Serial senior squeeze Noor Alfallah's 84-year-old baby daddy, Al Pacino, isn't laughing about her latest conquest, funnyman Bill Maher.

Sources told RadarOnline.com the Real Time with Bill Maher host, 68, and the Kuwaiti-American man-eater, 30, have been spending quite a bit of time together.

But pals are warning the comedian his relationship with Noor will end in tears – not to mention they think he's doing Pacino dirty, a mole blabbed.

Maher is said to have been romancing Pacino's ex since the pair broke up after having a child together.

Their secret romance was discovered when they were spotted leaving L.A.'s Chateau Marmont hotel after midnight on October 5.

"Bill's track record for womanizing speaks for itself," spilled an insider. "But a lot of folks in his world are convinced Noor's in the process of luring him into her web then spitting him out like she's done with Al and other supposed Lotharios in the past.

An insider said: ‘Noor definitely likes the older fellas.’

Bill Maher

“In his mind, though, there's nothing to fear in dating Noor and seeing how it goes," the snitch added.

"Noor definitely likes the older fellas," snarked a source. She was linked to Mick Jagger in 2017 when she was 23 and he was 74, and has also dated Eli Roth, 52, and Clint Eastwood, 94.

She and the Godfather actor, who got together in 2022, share a son, Roman, 1 – her first child and Al's fourth.

According to a tipster, Al Pacino is still ‘madly in love with Noor and always thought of Bill as an ally'.

"The fact that Bill and Noor flaunted their budding romance at the Chateau Marmont – where they knew it would become viral news – is such a kick in the teeth to Al, who's still madly in love with Noor and always thought of Bill as an ally," a tipster huffed.

