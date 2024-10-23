Bill Maher, 68, Admits His Dating Choices Are Not 'Age Appropriate' — Amid Rumors He Was Secretly Dating Al Pacino's 30-Year-Old Ex-Girlfriend

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Bill Maher has confessed his ideal dating preferences are "not age appropriate". RadarOnline.com can reveal the comedian acknowledged his controversial relationship choices after being spotted with Al Pacino's much-younger ex-girlfriend Noor Alfallah. Maher, 68, and Alfallah, 30, sent the internet into a frenzy – and sparked romance rumors – when they were caught sneaking out of Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles.

Source: MEGA Maher was recently caught leaving Chateau Marmont with Pacino's 30-year-old ex-girlfriend.

After Alfallah denied dating rumors – claiming she was "just friends" with the comedian – Maher appeared on The Skinny Confidential's Him and Her podcast, where he opened up about his relationship status. The Real Time with Bill Maher host insisted he was not dating anyone, but admitted he did have a specific "type" – and Alfallah ironically fit his "inappropriate" taste.

Source: MEGA Alfallah denied dating rumors after being spotted with Maher.

He told co-hosts Michael Bosstick and Lauryn Evarts Bosstick: "I'm not looking. I'm good." The 68-year-old claimed while he wasn't interested in dating at the moment, he believed some women were drawn to him because of his "unavailability". Maher continued: "Nothing that I could have predicted when I was your age came to pass. Like, I would never have imagined that at this age, anyone – and again, like I'll say this just generally – my dating is not age-appropriate."

The Him and Her co-hosts then asked Maher if he thought his dating preference could be "perceived" in an "unorthodox context" – and whether or not he preferred dating women much younger than him. He replied: "Not just perceived, they literally are. "The people who are pissed off at that, f--- you. You do you, I do me. You do what works for you."

Source: MEGA Maher clarified he wasn't dating anyone but his type was 'not age appropriate'.

Maher further confessed he "didn’t believe" in marriage. The perpetual bachelor said: "It's not Hinduism, there’s no belief in it. "It would ruin everything. I mean, I’m not going to. I love to talk about this subject, but it's tough because I also don't really ever want to divulge the details of my own personal life."

While on the topic of marriage, Maher once again advised listened to "do what works for you". He continued: "It certainly was in my head for way too long, that you (have to) find the one, like it's an Easter egg hunt and you find the egg, and then everything's perfect. That's certainly not the way I've ever seen life work, and didn't work for me. "It's not that I don’t believe in marriage or acknowledge that some people do have good marriages. I know people who would be lost without this."

Source: MEGA Pacino confirmed he and Alfallah are no longer an item 16-months after the birth of their son Roman.

Pacino seemingly agreed with Maher's take on marriage. As RadarOnline.com reported, the Godfather star revealed in his memoir marriage was an unlikely option for him as he viewed tying the knot as "an entrance to the pain train". He wrote: "Everything's a ticket to the pain train. A ticket or nothing. 'Are you going to go or not?' "No, I'll stay here. I'll stay here at the station, I'm not getting on." On marriage, Pacino penned: "(It) can suit you, by all means. I just didn't feel it ever suited me for some reason." The Oscar winner recently confirmed his split from Alfallah, whom he shares one-year-old son Roman with.