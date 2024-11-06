FLIGHT OF THE LIBERALS: Richard Gere Sells Connecticut Home for $11Million After Revealing Plan to Quit U.S. and Blasting Trump For Linking Refugees With Terrorists
Hollywood legend Richard Gere is quitting the United States as Donald Trump prepares for a second term in the White House after a shock election win.
And it could just be the start of an exodus of Democrat-supporting Tinseltown stars to turn their backs on the country of their birth, RadarOnline can reveal.
Gere recently lashed out at Trump.
He said slammed him for "conflating two words: refugee and terrorist."
"That is his biggest crime, conflating those two words. A refugee is someone who seeks refuge; it is someone we need to help.
"The number of hate crimes in the U.S. went up enormously when Donald Trump began running for president. There are leaders who spread fear."
Other stars began to react with horror to the Trump victory.
Rapper Cardi B posted a photograph to Instagram, writing: "I hate y'all bad." Earlier in the night, she deleted a post in which she said of the voting stats: "This is why some of y’all states be getting hurricanes."
Director Adam McKay, whose credits include The Big Short and Don’t Look Up, wrote: "Who would have guessed lying about Biden’s cognitive health for 2 yrs, refusing to do an open convention for a new nominee, never mentioning public healthcare & embracing fracking, the Cheneys & a yr long slaughter of children in Gaza wouldn’t be a winning strategy?"
The Wire actor Wendell Pierce warned of the "consequences" Trump’s victory could have.
Meanwhile, the Pretty Woman icon has sold his home in New Canaan, Connecticut, for $10.75m after he announced his desire to move to Spain.
The 75-year-old star originally purchased the home in 2022 for $10.8m, where he has lived with his wife Alejandra Silva and their two children.
Gere bought the six-bedroom abode from Paul Simon and Edie Brickell, who owned it for 17 years.
The home, built in 1938, boasts 11 bathrooms, a three-bedroom guest cottage, a pool, and several gardens spread throughout the 32-acre property situated amongst thick trees.
Earlier this year, as the political landscape began to change, the Runaway Bride actor opened up about wanting to leave the US and start a life with Silva in Spain, so she could spend more time with her relatives.
Silva, 41, is originally from La Coruña, Spain, though she’s spent considerable time with Gere in the States since their 2018 wedding.
"For Alejandra, it will be wonderful to be closer to her family, her lifelong friends and her culture," Gere said at the time. "She was very generous in giving me six years living in my world, so it is only fair that I give her at least another six living in hers."
The couple will raise their two children – Alexander, five, and James, four – in the European nation.
While the American Gigolo actor is excited about this "great adventure," he will still keep his country home in New York.
The movie great met Silva in Positano, Italy, in 2014, when he was still married to his second wife, Carey Lowell – with whom he shares 24-year-old son Homer.
Before Lowell, the Hollywood star was married to supermodel Cindy Crawford from 1991 to 1995.
In 2018, Gere tied the knot with Silva. The couple have since kept their relationship offline, only sharing sweet messages about one another on special occasions.
For Gere’s 75th birthday in August, Silva posted a heartfelt tribute to her husband on Instagram with a photo of the two dressed in black tie attire.
"Happy Birthday to the love of my life," she captioned the gushing post. "After 11 amazing years together, it still feels like the day we first met. The journey we’ve shared, the beautiful family we’ve built, and the memories we’ve created are more than I could have ever dreamed of.
"You make my life better in every way, and I’m so grateful to have you by my side. Here’s to many more years of love, laughter, and happiness together," Silva concluded.
