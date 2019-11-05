Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Richard Gere, 70, & Wife Alejandra Silva, 36, Expecting Second Child Just Months After Welcoming Son

Richard Gere, 70, & Wife Alejandra Silva, 36, Expecting Second Child Just Months After Welcoming Son

Richard Gere, 70, & Wife Alejandra Silva, 36, Expecting Second Child Just Months After Welcoming Son The lovebirds are growing their family following April 2018 wedding.

Richard Gere’s full house is getting fuller! As RadarOnline.com has learned, the actor is expecting a second child with wife Alejandra Silva, months after they welcomed a son.

Though the love birds have yet to confirm the happy news, a source told HOLA! that Silva is about three months along, which means she will give birth next spring.

As readers know, Gere, 70, and Silva, 36, tied the knot on April 2018 after four years of dating, and welcomed son Alexander on February 2019.

“A very special moment just a few minutes ago… Getting blessings for our precious to come,” Silva captioned an Instagram photo of the famed Buddhist leader blessing her baby bump as she stood next to her husband. “We couldn’t announce it before telling HH Dalai Lama.”

The Pretty Woman actor is also a father to 18-year-old son Homer James Jigme, while Silva is a mother to 6-year-old son Albert Friedland, from her previous marriage.

In December 2018, Radar obtained photos of Gere and Silva looking smitten during a romantic Miami Beach getaway. At the time, the pregnant publicist looked ready to pop!